NS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022 Match 2

Northern Strikers (NS) will take on Southern Hitters (SOH) in the second game of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NS vs SOH Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and pitch report.

This is the first game of the tournament for the Strikers, who will eye a strong start and build some early momentum. Meanwhile, the Hitters’ first game against Central Smashers ended in a no-result. They will be in search of their first win of the season and will want to start well too.

NS vs SOH, Match Details

The second game of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series between Northern Strikers and Southern Hitters will be played on November 1 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 1 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NS vs SOH

Date & Time: November 1, 2022; 1 pm IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some assistance of the spinners, while the new ball might do a bit for the pacers. An all-round surface is likely to be in store.

NS vs SOH Probable Playing XIs

Northern Strikers Team News

No major injury concerns

Northern Strikers Probable Playing XI

Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir Azim, Ahmad Faiz, Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Ammar Hazalan (c & wk), Syed Aziz, Saifullah Malik, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Fitri Sham

Southern Hitters Team News

No major injury concerns

Southern Hitters Probable Playing XI

Ainool Hafizs, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Amir Khan Malik, Aslam Khan Malik, Ainool Haqqiem (c & wk), Nazril Rehman, Dhivendran Mogan, Vijay Unni, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Sharveen Surendran, Md Sulaiman

Today’s NS vs SOH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ainool Haqqiem

Haqqiem is pretty safe behind the stumps and takes catches regularly. He's handy with the bat too and can get boundaries consistently.

Top Batter Pick

Zubaidi Zulkifle

Zulkifle is a big hitter and has a career T20 strike rate of 173.80. He has scored 365 runs at an average of 21.47 and is a key player for NS.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dhivendran Mogan

Mogan can make an impact with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder usually chips away with wickets and can be very useful with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Fitri Sham

Sham has been playing for the Malaysian cricket team for a few years now. The left-arm spin-bowler has taken 26 wickets at an economy rate of 6.97.

NS vs SOH match captain and vice-captain choices

Virandeep Singh

Singh has a solid record in T20 cricket. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has scored 1034 runs at an average of 30.41 while striking at 118.85. He has taken 19 scalps at an economy rate of 5.60.

Pavandeep Singh

Singh is a wicket-taking bowler. The left-arm spinner has taken 39 wickets in 33 games in his T20 career and has an economy of 6.41.

Five Must-picks with player stats for NS vs SOH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Virandeep Singh (NS)

Dhivendran Mogan (SOH)

Ainool Hafizs (SOH)

Pavandeep Singh (NS)

Zubaidi Zulkifle (NS)

NS vs SOH Match Expert Tips

Both teams seem to be well balanced. There are a few quality all-rounders on both teams, and they could be key. The likes of Virandeep Singh, Dhivendran Mogan and Sharvin Muniandy could be crucial picks.

NS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters - Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Ammar Hazalan, Ainool Haqqiem

Batters: Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ainool Hafizs, Mohammad Haziq Aiman

All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, Dhivendran Mogan, Sharvin Muniandy

Bowlers: Pavandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Fitri Sham

NS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters - Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Ainool Haqqiem

Batters: Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ainool Hafizs, Nazril Rehman

All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Dhivendran Mogan, Sharvin Muniandy

Bowlers: Pavandeep Singh, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar

