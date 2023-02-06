NS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash 2023, Match 12

The 12th game of the MCA T10 Bash 2023 will see Northern Strikers (NS) squaring off against Southern Hitters (SOH) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (February 6). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Hitters have won one of their last four games, while the Northern Strikers have won their last three. The Strikers will give their all to win the game, but the Hitters are expected to prevail.

NS vs SOH Match Details

The 12th game of the MCA T10 Bash 2023 will be played on February 6 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 2:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NS vs SOH, Match 12

Date and Time: February 6, 2023; 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically adept will be able to score. Both teams will likely prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between Thunderstorm Outlanders and Southern Hitters saw 156 runs scored for the loss of four wickets.

NS vs SOH Form Guide

NS - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

SOH - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

NS vs SOH Probable Playing XIs

NS

No injury update

Muhammad Amir Azim (c), Vijay Unni, Wan Muhammad (wk), Amir Khan, Sanjhey Subanantha, Aslam Khan Malik, Rahim Khan Malik, Mohammad Afiq, Muhammad Khairullah, Rizwan Haider, Virandeep Singh

SOH

No injury update

Syed Aziz (c), Muhammad Aiman Zaquan, Saifullah Malik, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Devin Sehar, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Amirul Syahmi, Nazril Rahman, Anwar Rahman, Hairil Harisan (wk), Mohamad Asyraf Azmi Mohamed Aslam

NS vs SOH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Singh

Singh is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. W Muhammad is another good pick.

Batters

Z Zulkifle

A Khan and Z Zulkifle are the two best batter picks. M Amir played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Aziz

A Malek and Aziz are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Muniandy is another good pick.

Bowlers

R Haider

The top bowler picks are M Zarbani and R Haider. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. R Khan is another good pick.

NS vs SOH match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

Singh bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy option. He's expected to play a key role here. He has smashed 119 runs and taken three wickets in the last three games.

S Aziz

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Aziz the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 68 runs and taken two wickets in the last four games.

Five Must-Picks for NS vs SOH, Match 12

S Aziz

A Malek

V Singh

R Haider

A Khan

Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: V Singh

Batters: A Khan, M Amir, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: A Malek, S Aziz

Bowlers: M Zarbani, R Haider, R Khan, MA Rahman, V Unni

Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

