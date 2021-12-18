NS vs SPE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash, Match 8

The Northern Strikers (NS) will be up against SFI Panters Euro (SPE) in the eighth match of the MCA T10 Bash at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The Northern Strikers have won their first two MCA T10 Bash matches and are currently atop the standings. They beat Tamco Warriors by 40 runs in their last outing. SFI Panters Euro, on the other hand, are currently fourth in the points table. They fell nine runs short in their last game against the Central Smashers.

NS vs SPE Probable Playing 11 Today

NS XI

Virandeep Singh (C), Arjoon Thillainathan, Muhammad Gulraiz (WK), Aminuddin Ramly, Aimal Khan, Wahib Zada, Syazrul Ezat, Pavandeep Singh, Ainool Haqqiem, Niroshan De Silva, Shivnarin Rajaratnam.

SPE XI

Sheraz Farrukh (C), Shakti Singh, Asad Ali (WK), Ariff Ullah, Akbar Ali, Rizwan Haider, Muhammad Irfan, Talha Rafiq, Aqib Javed, Atiq Ur Rehman, Muhammad Imran Ali.

Match Details

NS vs SPE, Match 8, MCA T10 Bash

Date and Time: 18th December 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Kinrara Academy Oval is overall a flat batting wicket. However, the track tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 111 runs.

Today’s NS vs SPE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Asad Ali: Ali hasn't performed as per the expectations in the MCA T10 Bash, scoring only six runs in two outings. But he could come good today.

Batters

Muhammad Gulraiz: Gulraiz has been in decent form with the bat in the MCA T10 Bash, scoring 40 runs at a strike rate of 153.85 in two outings.

Sheraz Farrukh: Farrukh is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Saturday. He has scored 25 runs at a strike rate of close to 180 in two matches.

All-rounders

Virandeep Singh: Singh is a top-quality batter who has scored 112 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 207-plus in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Atiq Ur Rehman: Atiq Ur Rehman can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Saturday.

Bowlers

Rizwan Haider: Haider has bowled exceptionally well so far this season, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.75 in two matches. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the MCA T10 Bash.

Syazrul Ezat: Ezat will lead the bowling attack for the SFI Panters Euro on Saturday. He has picked up three wickets in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in NS vs SPE Dream11 prediction team

Rizwan Haider (SPE) - 197 points

Virandeep Singh (NS) - 177 points

Syazrul Ezat (NS) - 121 points

Shakti Singh (SPE) - 95 points

Pavandeep Singh (NS) - 86 points

Important Stats for NS vs SPE Dream11 prediction team

Virandeep Singh: 112 runs in 2 matches; SR - 207.41

Rizwan Haider: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 7.75

Shakti Singh: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 8.75

Syazrul Ezat: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 8.67

Muhammad Gulraiz: 40 runs in 2 matches; SR - 153.85

NS vs SPE Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T10 Bash)

NS vs SPE Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Bash

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ainool Haqqiem, Aminuddin Ramly, Muhammad Gulraiz, Muhammad Irfan, Sheraz Farrukh, Virandeep Singh, Atiq Ur Rehman, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat, Rizwan Haider, Shakti Singh.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Pavandeep Singh.

NS vs SPE Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Bash

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asad Ali, Aminuddin Ramly, Muhammad Gulraiz, Arjoon Thillainathan, Sheraz Farrukh, Virandeep Singh, Atiq Ur Rehman, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat, Rizwan Haider, Aimal Khan.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Syazrul Ezat.

Edited by Samya Majumdar