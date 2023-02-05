NS vs TO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash 2023 Match 10

The Northern Strikers (NS) will take on the Thunderstorm Outlanders (TO) in the 10th match of the MCA T10 Bash 2023 at Bayuemas Oval Kuala Lumpur on Monday, February 6. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NS vs TO Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The Northern Strikers have already played four matches in the tournament. They have won three of their encounters and are currently at the top of the table. Their net run rate is +2.640 and they will look to maintain their position at the top of the table with a win in this match.

Meanwhile, the Thunderstorm Outlanders are having a rocky ride so far. They have also played four matches, but have won and lost and two of them. The Outlanders are currently at the bottom of the points table and would like to improve on that with a win in this match.

NS vs TO, Match Details

The 10th match of the MCA T10 Bash between Southern Hitters and Thunderstorm Outlanders will be played on February 6, 2023, at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 9.20 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NS vs TO, MCA T10 Bash, Match 10

Date & Time: February 6, 2023, 9.20 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

NS vs TO, Pitch Report

The pitch has been a sporty one so far. The bowlers have had enough say in the fate of the matches and the same is expected in this case.

Last five matches on this pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won batting second: 2

Average score batting first: 72

Average score batting second: 67

NS vs TO Form Guide

Northern Strikers: NR-W-W-W

Thunderstorm Outlanders: W-L-W-L

NS vs TO Probable Playing XIs today

Northern Strikers Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Northern Strikers Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Amir Azim, Virandeep Singh (wk), Amir Khan Malik, Aslam Khan Malik, Vijay Unni, Wan Muhammad, Rahim Khan Malik, Mohammad Afiq, Rizwan Haider, Muhammad Khairullah, and Ibrahim Zahid.

Thunderstorm Outlanders Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Thunderstorm Outlanders Probable Playing XI

Syed Rehmanatullah (wk), Raj Kumar Rajendran, Arslan Shabir Sandhu, Ariff Jamaluddin, Arif Ullah, Saleh Shadman, Subhani Shaik, Muhammad Irfan Rana, Vishwa Lakruwan, Prashant Pawar, and Said Ismail Shah.

NS vs TO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Virandeep Singh

Virandeep Singh has been in great form with the bat this tournament. He opens the innings and scores runs on a consistent basis and at a good strike rate, thus he is the best choice from the wicketkeepers category.

Batter

Raj Kumar Rajendran

The top-order batter from the Outlanders has been in good touch in the tournament. He is yet to make it big in the tournament, but his form suggests that he is just one good knock away from his destructive best. Amongst the options available for the match, Rajendran is the best choice for the match.

All-rounder

Arslan Shabir-Sandhu

Arslan Shabir Sandhu has made his contributions with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. His presence in the fantasy XI guarantees some points in both the innings and so he is a brilliant pick for the match.

Bowler

Rizwan Haider

Rizwan Haider has done a decent job with the ball in this tournament. He bowls in the death overs and that gives him the chance to pick up a few wickets. Haider will be a very good pick for the match.

NS vs TO Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Virandeep Singh

Virandeep Singh's excellent form with the bat in the tournament makes him a great pick for the captain or vice-captain of the match. His presence will ensure you have some guaranteed points keeping your team in contention for big returns.

Arslan Shabir-Sandhu

Arslan Shabir-Sandhu can impact the match with both the bat and the ball. Making him the captain or vice-captain will give you the scope to earn points in both the innings.

Five Must-picks with player stats for NS vs TO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Virandeep Singh

Raj Kumar Rajendran

Arslan Shabir-Sandhu

Rizwan Haider

Ariff Jamaluddin

NS vs TO match expert tips

The pitch will be good for both batting and bowling. Hence, all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

NS vs TO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

NS vs TO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

Wicketkeeper: V Singh

Batters: M Amir Azim, A Khan Malik, R Kumar Rajendran

All-rounders: A Jamaluddin, S Shadman, A Shabir-Sandhu

Bowlers: V Unni, R Haider, R Khan Malik, P Pawar

NS vs TO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NS vs TO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: V Singh

Batters: M Amir Azim, A Khan Malik, R Kumar Rajendran

All-rounders: A Jamaluddin, S Shadman, A Shabir-Sandhu

Bowlers: V Unni, R Haider, R Khan Malik, P Pawar

