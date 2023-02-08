NS vs UKM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series 2023, Match 2

The Northern Strikers (NS) will take on UKM-KPT (UKM) in the second match of the MCA T20 Super Series 2023 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (February 8). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NS vs UKM Dream11 Prediction, including the playing 11s and pitch report.

Northern Strikers and UKM-KPT will kick off their respective campaigns with this matchup. Northern Strikers have a strong squad of experienced players and will be looking to get off to a winning start.

Meanwhile, UKM-KPT also have a good mix of youth and experience, so a close game is expected on Wednesday.

NS vs UKM Match Details

The second game of the MCA T20 Super Series 2023 will be played on February 8 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 12:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NS vs UKM, Match 2

Date and Time: February 8, 2023; 12:00 pm IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

NS vs UKM, Pitch Report

The Bayuemas Oval is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last three out of the five matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

NS vs UKM Probable Playing XIs

NS

No injury update

V Singh, W Muhammad, Khan Malik, Amir Azim, A Khan, Nur Fakhrul, M Afiq, S Subanantha, R Haider, R Khan Malik, V Unni

UKM

No injury update

A Hazalan, A Faiz, Haziq Aiman, A Khan, Arief Yusof, F Nasir, F Asri, F Sham, Ezat Idrus, Nur Hakim, Kumar Anant

Today's NS vs UKM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Virandeep Singh (1249 runs in 42 matches; Average: 33.49)

He's had an excellent year with the bat so far, scoring 1249 runs in 42 games at an impressive average of 33.49. He's expected to continue his form in the upcoming games.

Top Batter Pick

Amir Khan Malik (7 matches, 186 runs)

Amir Khan has been an effective batter in the format, scoring 186 runs at a strike rate of 98.66 in seven games. Given his batting order and ability to bat deep, he is a must-have in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ajeb Khan (8 matches, 167 runs & 4 wickets)

He is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has taken four wickets and has accumulated 167 runs in eight matches and is expected to deliver spectacular performances.

Top Bowler Pick

Rizwan Haider (5 matches, 7 wickets)

Rizwan Haider is a genuine wicket-taker and a specialist bowler in this format for his team and has looked excellent throughout his career. He has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.20 in five games.

NS vs UKM match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Amir

Muhammad Amir was excellent with his performances in the previous series, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 7.26 and scoring 113 runs in seven games. Given the favorable conditions, he is one to watch.

Ahmad Faiz

Faiz can leak a few runs at times but has the knack of picking up wickets. He has taken 14 wickets in just eight games. He is a good choice for the role of vice-captaincy in today's game.

5 Must-Picks for NS vs UKM, Match 2

Arief Yusof

F Nasir

Khan Malik

Amir Azim

A Khan

NS vs UKM Match Expert Tips

Amir Khan Mailk is an experienced and talented all-rounder who has batted brilliantly and bowled superbly in this format so far. A good performance would be expected from him in this game, considering his all-round prowess.

NS vs UKM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd match, Head To Head League

NS vs UKM Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Virandeep Singh, W Muhammad

Batters: A Faiz (c), Amir Azim, Khan Malik, A Khan Malik

All-Rounders: A Khan (vc), M Nur, Arief Yusof

Bowlers: Ezat Idrus, F Sham

NS vs UKM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd match, Grand League

NS vs UKM Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Virandeep Singh (vc)

Batters: A Faiz, Amir Azim, Khan Malik, A Khan Malik

All-Rounders: A Khan (c), M Nur, Arief Yusof, F Nasir

Bowlers: R Haider, R Khan Malik, F Sham

