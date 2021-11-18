NS vs WW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia T20, Final

The Northern Strikers (NS) will take on the Western Warriors (WW) in the final of the Malaysia T20 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The Northern Strikers have been among the best teams in the Malaysia T20. They beat Central Smashers, who finished second in the league stage, in the Qualifier. Meanwhile, the Western Warriors had to win two Eliminators to book their place in the final. They defeated the Central Smashers by a whopping 51-run margin in their last Malaysia T20 outing.

NS vs WW Probable Playing 11 Today

NS XI

Shankar Sathish, Virandeep Singh (c), Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Aminuddin Ramly, Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Aimal Khan, Syazrul Idrus, Pavandeep Singh, Ariff Jamaluddin, Wahib Zada, Shakti Singh

WW XI

Sharvin Muniandy (c), Dhivendran Mogan, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Abdul Rashid-Ahad, Arief Yusof, Wan Muhammad (wk), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Haiqal Khair, Rizwan Haider, Sachinu Hettige, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal

Match Details

NS vs WW, Malaysia T20, Final

Date and Time: 18th November, 2021, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The track at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is expected to be a balanced one, which is likely to offer something to both the bowlers and batters. Batting could prove to be difficult with time as the track gets slower.

Today’s NS vs WW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M H Harisan could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batter

Z Zulfikle has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of Malaysia T20 games. He has scored 88 runs, including a half-century, against the Southern Hitters.

All-rounders

D Mogan is known for taking the game to the opposition and his all-round skills could prove to be a major cause of concern for the Northern Strikers. In 67 T20 matches, Mogan has scored 520 runs and taken 58 wickets. With 217 runs from seven matches at an average of 43.40, Mogan is the second-highest scorer in the Malaysia T20. He has also taken seven wickets.

S Muniandy is an useful all-rounder who will be the biggest hope for the Western Warriors in the summit clash. He has 172 runs to his name from seven Malaysia T20 matches at an average of 24.57.

Bowler

S Idrus is expected to be lethal with the ball. He is also a decent batter, thereby adding a lot of value to his side. He’s the second highest wicket-taker in the Malaysia T20 with 14 scalps to his name.

Top 5 best players to pick in NS vs WW Dream11 prediction team

D Mogan (WW) – 201 points

S Muniandy (WW) – 184 points

R Haider (WW) – 166 points

A Khan (NS) – 164 points

Z Zulkifle (WW) – 148 points

Important stats for NS vs WW Dream11 prediction team

D Mogan: 217 runs

V Singh: 213 runs and 9 wickets

S Idrus: 14 wickets

A Khan: 13 wickets

S Muniandy: 172 runs

NS vs WW Dream11 Prediction Today (Malaysia T20)

NS vs WW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Malaysia T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M H Harisan, Z Zulkifle, R K Rajendran, A Jamaluddin, D Mogan, S Muniandy, A Khan, V Singh, R Haider, H Khair, S Idrus

Captain: D Mogan. Vice-captain: V Singh

NS vs WW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Malaysia T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M H Harisan, Z Zulkifle, R K Rajendran, A Yusof, D Mogan, S Muniandy, A Khan, V Singh, R Haider, H Khair, S Idrus

Captain: A Khan. Vice-captain: S Idrus

Edited by Samya Majumdar

