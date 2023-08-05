NS vs WW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series, Match 3

The 3rd match of the MCA T20 Super Series will see Northern Strikers (NS) squaring off against Western Warriors (WW) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, August 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NS vs WW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Western Warriors won their last match against Southern Hitters by 39 runs. Northern Strikers, on the other hand, won their last match against Central Smashers by margin of 62 runs.

Both teams will be upbeat ahead of this game, but a close contest is expected to fall in favor of Northern Strikers.

NS vs WW Match Details

The 3rd match of the MCA T20 Super Series will be played on August 5 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NS vs WW, Match 3

Date and Time: 5th August 2023, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Northern Strikers and Central Smashers, where a total of 250 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

NS vs WW Form Guide

NS - W

WW - W

NS vs WW Probable Playing XI

NS Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Amir Azim (c), Mohsin Zaman, Ahmad Arif Yusuf Ahmad Salman, Naveed Ahmed, Muhammad Qaisar, Dilawar Abbas, Tehseen Saif, Syazrul Idrus, Wan Muhammad (wk), Amir Khan Malik, Haiqal Khair

WW Playing XI

No injury updates

Sidarth Karthik, B Ahmed, Z HUssain, Virandeep Singh (c), Devin Harendra Sehar, Ziyad Hussain (wk), Mohsan Idrees, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Sharveen Surendran, Pavandeep Singh, S Rajaratnam

NS vs WW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Karthik

S Karthik is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. W Muhammad is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Ahmed

A Khan Malik and B Ahmed are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Amir played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Singh

V Singh and N Ahmad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Hayat is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Ezat

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Singh and S Ezat. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Qaisar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NS vs WW match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 78 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

N Ahmad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Ahmad as he will bat in the middle order and is in top-notch form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He took 3 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for Northern Strikers vs Western Warriors, Match 3

V Singh

A Amir

N Ahmad

A Khan Malik

K Hayat

Northern Strikers vs Western Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Strikers vs Western Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Karthik

Batters: B Ahmed, A Khan Malik, M Amir (vc)

All-rounders: V Singh (c), N Ahmad, K Hayat

Bowlers: S Ezat, P Singh, M Qaisar, H Khair

Northern Strikers vs Western Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Karthik

Batters: Z Hussain, A Khan Malik, M Amir

All-rounders: V Singh (c), N Ahmad (vc), K Hayat

Bowlers: S Ezat, T Saif, M Qaisar, S Rajaratnam