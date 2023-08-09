NS vs WW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series, Match 10

The Northern Strikers (NS) will take on the Western Warriors (WW) in the tenth match of the MCA T20 Super Series at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Wednesday, August 9. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NS vs WW Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Northern Strikes are four games down in the tournament. They have managed to win only one of these clashes and are currently in the third spot in the points table. The Western Warriors, on the other hand, have been playing brilliantly in the tournament. They have won all three of their matches and are currently at the top of the points table. Both teams will be looking to win this match in order to stay in the race for the title.

NS vs WW Match Details

The 10th match of the MCA T20 Super Series will be played on August 9 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangion. The match will commence at 12.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NS vs WW, Match 10, MCA T20 Super Series

Date and Time: August 9, 2023, Tuesday; 12.15 pm IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

NS vs WW Probable Playing XIs

NS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NS Probable Playing XI

Wan Muhammad(WK), Muhammad Amir Azim(C), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ahmad Arif Yusuf Ahmad Salman, Abdul Rehman, Naveed Ahmed, Tehseen Saif, Amir Khan Malik, Muhammad Qaisar, Muhammad Faisal, and Adeshile Alias.

WW Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WW Probable Playing XI

Sidarth Karthik(WK), Devin Harendra Sehar, Anas Malik, Mohsan Idrees, Virandeep Singh(C), Khizar Hayat Durrani, Sharveen Surendran, Pavandeep Singh, Waqar Ullah, Bilal Ahmed, and Mohammad Akram Malek.

NS vs WW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Sidarth Karthik (Avg Points - 28.25)

Sidarth Karthik has not been in decent form in this tournament. But he is a good keeper and looks like the best choice in this section for the match.

Batter - Amir Khan Malik (Avg Points - 63.25)

Amir Khan Malik has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. While he started the tournament with a good show by the bat in the latest encounter he delivered the good with the ball. So, Amir Khan Malik will be a good pick for this match.

All-rounder - Virandeep Singh (Avg Points - 66.5)

Virandeep Singh delivered with both the bat and the ball in the first match. But since then he has not been up to the mark. In this game, Virandeep will try and regain his form in both the trades and hence looks like a good pick for this match.

Bowler - Pavandeep Singh (Avg Points - 51.5)

Pavandeep Singh has been pretty consistent with the ball in this tournament. He has picked up wickets on a regular basis and that makes him a great option for the fantasy contests of the match.

NS vs WW match captain and vice-captain choices

A Khan Malik

A Khan Malik has been pretty consistent with his performances with both the bat and the ball. He is a decent all-rounder who can pick up points in both innings of the match and that makes him a great captain or vice-captain of the match.

Virandeep Singh

Virandeep Singh has been pretty effective with both the bat and the ball. He has been scoring runs and picking up vital wickets. Virandeep will be a pretty safe bet as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for NS vs WW, Match 10

S Karthik

A Khan Malik

V Singh

K Hayat Durrani

P Singh

NS vs WW Match Expert Tips

It will be a good wicket for players of all trades. All-rounders and bowlers will be the best picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

NS vs WW Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Head-to-head Team

NS vs WW Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Karthik

Batters: A Khan Malik, B Ahmed

All-rounders: V Singh, K Hayat Durrani, M Akram Malik, N Ahmad-I

Bowlers: P Singh, S Ezat Idrus, W Ullah, T Saif

