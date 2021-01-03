NS-W v CH-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Women's Super Smash match – Jan 04, 2021

Northern Spirits will lock horns with Central Hinds in the 10th match of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 at Hamilton's Seddon Park on Monday.

Northern Spirits are placed 3rd in the Women's Super Smash T20 points table courtesy of two wins from their three matches. They fell to a defeat in their last game against Otago Sparks by 6 wickets.

Central Hinds, on the other hand, have lost all three of their games and are the only winless side in the competition. They are placed in the bottom of the points table. Hinds will have their work cut out for them if they are to defeat the formidable Spirits side.

The last time these two sides met, Northern Spirits defeated Hinds by a margin of 17 runs and they will be starting as favourites to win this game as well.

Squads to choose from

Northern Spirits

Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Emma Baker, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Lucy Boucher, Alisha Rout, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday (C), Lauren Heaps, Olivia Lobb (WK), Lily Mulivai, Eimear Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield, Nensi Patel, Meddy Hyde Shriya Naidu, Georgina Harris and Kayley Knight.

Central Hinds

Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Jess Watkin (C), Natalie Dodd (WK), Anlo van Deventer, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Emily Cunningham, Esther Lanser, Rosemary Mair and Jamie Watkins.

Predicted Playing-11s

Northern Spirits

Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Alisha Rout, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday (C), Lauren Heaps, Olivia Lobb (WK), Eimear Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield, Nensi Patel, Meddy Hyde.

Central Hinds

Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Claudia Green, Jess Watkin (C), Natalie Dodd (WK), Anlo van Deventer, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Emily Cunningham, Rosemary Mair.

Match Details

Match: Northern Spirits vs Central Hinds, Match 10

Date: 4th January 2021, 08:00 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Pitch Report

The track at the Seddon Park is a good one to bat on. The batsmen will enjoy batting at this ground and its short boundaries. The pacers will also get some assistance from the track. The team winning the toss will like to bat first and post a total of around 160 runs on the board.

NS-W v CH-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Jess Watkin, Eimear Richardson, Nensi Patel, Claudia Green, Rosemary Mair, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Charlotte Sarsfield.Captain: Jess Watkin. Vice-Captain: Eimear Richardson.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Jess Watkin, Hannah Rowe, Eimear Richardson, Claudia Green, Melissa Hansen, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Charlotte Sarsfield.

Captain: Brooke Halliday. Vice-Captain: Felicity Leydon-Davis.