NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Women’s Super Smash T20 Match 24 – Jan 29, 2021

In the 24th match of the 2020-21 Women’s Super Smash, Northern Spirit will take on Auckland Hearts at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. However, the two teams are coming into this game on the back of contrasting forms in the Super Smash.

Northern Spirit had a good start to their Super Smash campaign, winning three of their four games, but have lost their next four. Their qualification hopes for the knockout stage of the Super Smash now hangs in the balance. They need to win both their remaining Super Smash games and also need Auckland to go winless in the remainder of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Auckland Hearts may have lost their last Super Smash game, but they have been in pretty good form in the tournament. They have won four of their seven games, losing two while one was a no-result.

Another win will see them book their spot in the knockouts of the Super Smash. If they win all their three remaining games, they could even finish top of the Super Smash points table.

Women's Super Smash: Squads to choose from

Northern Spirit:

Brooke Halliday (c), Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Lucy Boucher, Annie Ewart, Caitlin Gurrey, Lauren Heaps, Georgina Harris, Nensi Patel, Eimear Richardson, Makayla Templeton, Charlotte Sarsfield.

Auckland Hearts:

Lauren Down (c), Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Roz McNeill, Molly Penfold, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri.

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Spirit:

Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday (c), Eimear Richardson, Caitlin Gurrey, Lucy Boucher, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Nensi Patel, Annie Ewart (wk), Charlotte Sarsfield, LH Heaps, Makayla Templeton.

Auckland Hearts:

Anna Peterson, Lauren Down (c), Katie Perkins, Bella Armstrong, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Regina Lilii, Arlene Kelly, Jesse Prasad, Tariel Lamb (wk), FC Jonas.

Match Details

Match: Northern Spirit vs Auckland Hearts.

Date: January 29th 2021, 11:40 AM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Pitch Report

The Seddon Park in Hamilton is a decent track for batting. However, there might be something in it for the pacers early on, and the spinners could get some turn as well.

Nevertheless, 135-140 runs should be a par total on this track.

Women’s Super Smash T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NS-W vs AH-W)

Dream11 Team for Northern Spirit vs Auckland Hearts - Women’s Super Smash T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Annie Ewart, Saachi Shahri, Katie Perkins, Caitlin Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Anna Peterson, Nensi Patel, Eimear Richardson, Arlene Kelly, Holly Huddleston, Felicity Leydon-Davis.

Captain: Holly Huddleston. Vice-captain: Caitlin Gurrey.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tariel Lamb, Katie Perkins, Caitlin Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Kate Anderson, Anna Peterson, Nensi Patel, Eimear Richardson, Jess Prasad, Holly Huddleston, Felicity Leydon-Davis.

Captain: Anna Peterson. Vice-captain: Brooke Halliday.