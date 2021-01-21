NS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Women's Super Smash Match – Jan 21st, 2020

In Match 20 of the Women's Super Smash T20, Canterbury Magicians will take on Northern Spirit at the Seddon Park on Thursday.

The Magicians have been fairly consistent in the Super Smash this season, winning three of their six games. With the likes of Amy Satterthwaite and Frances Mackay starring with the bat, the Magicians are on course for a top-three finish, so this game could be key in that respect.

Meanwhile, Northern Spirit haven't had the sort of campaign in the Super Smash that they would have ideally wanted. But they are still in the race for a knockout spot in the Super Smash, as they have 12 points from seven games.

With a balanced side in their midst, Brooke Halliday and co will be looking to upset the apple cart of the Magicians and waltz their way into one of the top-three positions in the Super Smash.

Although both teams look well equipped for what the Seddon Park has on offer, the Magicians are the hot favourites in this Super Smash game. But they will need to be wary of the opposition bowling attack, who have wreaked havoc in this competition.

Nevertheless, another cracking game of cricket beckons in the Women's Super Smash T20 2021.

Women's Super Smash 2021: Squads to choose from

Northern Spirit

Brooke Halliday, FC Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Lucy Boucher, Annie Ewart, Caitlin Gurrey, Lauren Heaps, Meddy Hyde, Naomi Matthews, Nensi Patel, Eimear Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield, Makayla Templeton.

Advertisement

Canterbury Magicians

Frankie Mackay, Sarah Asmussen, Nat Cox, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes, Missy Banks, Kirsty Nation, Amy Satterthwaite, Jacinta Savage, Kate Sims, Gabby Sullivan, Kristy Havill, Emma Kench.

Predicted Playing-11s

Northern Spirit

Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday (c), Caitlin Gurrey, Eimear Richardson, Lucy Boucher, FC Leydon-Davis, Meddy Hyde, Nensi Patel, Annie Ewart (wk), Charlotte Sarsfield, Lauren Heaps.

Canterbury Magicians

Frances Mackay (C), Nat Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes (WK), Lea Tahuhu, Jacinta Savage, Kristy Nation, Gabby Sullivan, Missy Banks, Emma Kench.

Match Details

Match: Northern Spirit vs Canterbury Magicians, Match 20.

Date: 21st January 2020, at 8:00 AM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Pitch Report

The Seddon Park pitch should have something in it for the bowlers, although another relatively high-scoring game beckons.

Run-scoring could be easy in the initial phase before the pitch slows, which would then bring spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, who could look to bat first if they win the toss.

140-150 runs should be a competitive total, as the shorter dimensions of the ground could favour the batters.

NS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Hughes, A Satterthwaite, K Anderson, B Halliday, M Banks, F Mackay, N Patel, K Ebrahim, G Sullivan, L Heaps and L Tahuhu.

Captain: F Mackay. Vice-Captain: N Patel.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ewart, A Satterthwaite, K Anderson, K Gurrey, M Banks, F Mackay, N Patel, K Ebrahim, G Sullivan, L Heaps and L Tahuhu.

Captain: F Mackay. Vice-Captain: L Tahuhu.