NS-W vs OS-W Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Match – February 20th, 2021

Northern Spirit Women will take on Otago Sparks Women in the 9th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020/21.

Northern Spirit Women and Otago Sparks Women will resume business in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield after playing their last matches on the 20th of December, 2020. Both the sides failed to end the year on a positive note. Northern Spirit Women suffered four consecutive losses to Auckland Women and Canterbury Women.

Meanwhile, Otago Sparks Women lost their last five matches against Central Districts, Canterbury Women and Auckland Women.

Squads to choose from:

Northern Spirit Women

Olivia Lobb, Brooke Halliday, Katie Gurrey, Kate Anderson, Makayla Templeton, Eimear Richardson, Nensi Patel, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Charlotte Sarsfield, Lily Mulivai, Shriya Naidu, Lucy Boucher, Meddy Hyde, Kayley Knight, Lauren Heaps, Emma Baker.

Otago Sparks Women

Katey Martin, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Hayley Jensen, Gemma Adams, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe, Olivia Gain, Holly Topp, Naomi Matthews.

Predicted Playing XI

Northern Spirit Women

Olivia Lobb, Brooke Halliday, Katie Gurrey, Kate Anderson, Makayla Templeton, Eimear Richardson, Nensi Patel, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Charlotte Sarsfield, Lily Mulivai, Shriya Naidu.

Otago Sparks Women

Katey Martin, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Hayley Jensen, Gemma Adams, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe.

Match Details

Match: Northern Spirit Women vs Otago Sparks Women, Match 9

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Date and Time: 20th February, 2021, 2:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Seddon Park is known to be batting friendly and batswomen can use that to their advantage to put up big runs on the board. The bounce is even and the ball comes on well to the bat. The boundaries are also small, which makes scoring easier.

NS-W vs OS-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Caitlin Blakely, Makayla Templeton, Kate Anderson, Eimear Richardson, Eden Carson, Brooke Halliday, Felicity Leydon Davis, Charlotte Sarsfield, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw

Captain: Brooke Halliday, Vice-Captain: Eimear Richardson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Polly Inglis, Caitlin Blakely, Makayla Templeton, Kate Anderson, Eimear Richardson, Eden Carson, Felicity Leydon Davis, Charlotte Sarsfield, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw

Captain: Caitlin Blakely, Vice-Captain: Katey Martin