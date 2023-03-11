NSA vs BCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship 2023, Match 5

The fifth match of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2023 will see Nirvana Sports Club (NSC) take on Bud Cricket Club (BCC) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Sunday, March 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NSA vs BCC Dream11 prediction.

Nirvana Sports Club did have the best of starts to their campaign, coming up short against Town Club Sirchar. Despite the loss, Nirvana's bowling attack showed promise and will be key to their fortunes going forward in this tournament.

They face a decent Bud Cricket Club side who gave a good account of themselves against Tengapara CC. Although they will start as the favorites owing to a well-balanced side, Bud Cricket Club will be wary of Nirvana's bowling attack.

All in all, an intriguing game beckons between the two sides in Silchar.

NSA vs BCC Match Details, Assam Premier Club Championship 2023

The Nirvana Sports Club and Bud Cricket Club will lock horns in the fifth match of the Assam Premier Club Championship on Sunday. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NSA vs BCC, Assam Premier Club Championship 2023, Match 5

Date and Time: March 12th, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

Live Streaming: Fancode

NSA vs BCC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Nirvana Sports Club injury/team news

No injury concerns for Nirvana Sports Club.

Nirvana Sports Club probable playing 11

Dibash Hazarika, Kalloi Bhuyan, Abinash Rownair (wk), Abhishek Kumar Ray, Shraban Kumar, Jogeswar Bhumiz (c), Bhargav Bhuyan, Rohit Rowniar, Daikho Das, Pawan Majhi and Kishan Rajak.

Bud Cricket Club injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bud Cricket Club.

Bud Cricket Club probable playing 11

Swarupam Purkayastha (c), Parvez Aziz, Erik Roy, Nipan Deka, Jitu Ali, Pushparaj Sharma, Rohit Singh, Darshan Rajbongshi, Bikash Das (wk), Ayushman Malakar and Diwiz Pathak.

NSA vs BCC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Erik Roy (Last 4 matches, 82 runs, Average: 20.50)

Erik Roy is a talented batter who is capable of scoring big runs at a healthy rate. He has 82 runs in his last four matches, striking at over 150 as well. Given his batting ability and form, Roy is a decent pick for your NSA vs BCC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Jogeswar Bhumiz (22(24) in the previous game)

Jogeswar Bhumiz is perhaps Nirvana Sports Club's best player given his all-round skill set. He scored 22 runs with the bat and backed it up with figures of 3/16 with the ball. With Bhumiz likely to play a prominent role with bat and ball, he is a top pick for your NSA vs BCC Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nipan Deka (Last 5 matches, 68 runs, 9 wickets)

Nipan Deka has been in decent form in this format, scoring 68 runs and picking up nine wickets in his last five matches. While his batting exploits hold him in good stead, Deka's bowling is what sets him apart as a fine pick.

With Deka impressing in the previous game against Tengapara CC, he is a must-have in your NSA vs BCC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Kishan Rajak (1/18 in the previous game)

Kishan Rajak is Nirvana Sports Club's go-to bowler in the middle overs. In his first outing of the tournament, Rajak put up figures of 1/18 in his four overs, holding him in high regard.

With the conditions helping spinners, Rajak could be a fine pick for your NSA vs BCC Dream11 prediction team.

NSA vs BCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Swarupam Purkayastha

Swarupam Purkayastha is an experienced campaigner who has played for Assam as well. Purkayastha has been in decent form coming into the game, scoring 122 runs in his last five matches.

Given his experience and form, Swarupam is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your NSA vs BCC Dream11 prediction team.

Rohit Rowniar

Rohit Rowniar had a brilliant outing against TCS in the previous game, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.1. In addition to his bowling prowess, Rowniar can add value with the bat as well.

With the conditions playing into his hands as well, Rowniar is a decent captaincy pick for your NSA vs BCC Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NSA vs BCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Jogeswar Bhumiz 22(24) in the previous match Daikho Das 35(32) in the previous match Rohit Rowniar 3/18 in the previous match Riyan Parag 84 runs in 2 matches Erik Roy 2 wickets in 2 matches

NSA vs BCC match expert tips

Pushparaj Sharma comes into this game on the back of figures of 2/20 against TCC. He is a skillful left-arm spinner who has a knack for picking up wickets in the middle overs.

If he is able to find his rhythm early on, Pushparaj is a good differential pick for your NSA vs BCC Dream11 prediction team.

NSA vs BCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

NSA vs BCC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: E Roy

Batters: K Bhuyan, D Hazarika, A Malakar

All-rounders: J Bhumji, S Purkayastha (c), B Bhuyan

Bowlers: N Deka, P Sharma, R Rowniar (vc), D Das

NSA vs BCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NSA vs BCC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Rowniar

Batters: K Bhuyan, D Hazarika, D Pathak

All-rounders: J Bhumji (c), S Purkayastha, P Aziz

Bowlers: N Deka (vc), P Sharma, R Rowniar, D Das

