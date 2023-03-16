Nirvana S.A vs Radial Club - Dream11 Prediction - Assam T20 Premier Club Championship 2023

Nirvana S.A will take on Radial Club in match number 14 of the Assam T20 Premier Club Championship 2023 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar, on Thursday.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NSA vs RCL Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

It's been an up-and-down tournament so far for Nirvana S.A. They lost their first two games (against Town Club Silchar and Bud CC). However, they bounced back to beat Tengapara C.C and Tinsukia Town Club in successive encounters to get back on track. They have moved to the second spot on the points table.

On the other hand, Radial Club won their first three games of the season. They beat Tinsukia Town Club in a Super Over encounter before recording wins over Tengapara C.C and Town Club Silchar. However, they did lose their first game of the tournament in the last fixture against Bud CC.

NSA vs RCL, Match Details

The 14th match of the Assam T20 Premier Club Championship 2023 between Nirvana S.A and Radial Club will be played on March 16th, 2023, at Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar.

The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NSA vs RCL

Date & Time: March 16th, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

Pitch Report

It has not been a very high-scoring tournament so far at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar.

The bowlers have had the upper hand, and only one team has gone past the 150-run mark in this competition so far. A score of around 145 could be considered par at this venue.

NSA vs RCL Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Nirvana S.A: W, W, L, L

Radial Club: L, W, W, W

NSA vs RCL Probable Playing 11 today

Nirvana S.A Team News

No major injury concerns.

Nirvana S.A Probable Playing XI: Dibash Hazarika, Abinash Rowniar, Abhishek Kumar Ray, Shraban Kumar Khound, Jogeswar Bhumij, Bikash Kurmi, Daikho Das, Kallol Bhuyan, Kishan Rajak, Rohit Rowniar, Pawan Majhi

Radial Club Team News

No major injury concerns.

Radial Club Probable Playing XI: Abhijit Roy, Biswajit Chamua, Priyangshu Dutta, Debojit Baruah, Amit Sinha, Chanakya Sarma, Prajit Bora, Dhiraj Goswami, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rosham Alom-I, Akshya Deka

Today’s NSA vs RCL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abinash Rowniar (3 matches, 30 runs, 6 dismissals)

Abinash Rowniar has had some small starts but mustered only 30 runs in three innings. He has also been a part of six dismissals, which include three catches.

Top Batter Pick

Abhijit Roy (4 matches, 130 runs)

Abhijit Roy is the second-highest run-getter in this competition. He has accumulated 130 runs in four innings while striking at 132.65.

Top All-Rounder Pick

Debojit Baruah (4 matches, 63 runs, 5 wickets)

Debojit Baruah has been very effective with both bat and ball. The RCL spin-bowling all-rounder has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 4.13. He has made 63 runs at a strike-rate of 105.00.

Top Bowler Pick

Chanakya Sarma (4 matches, 8 wickets)

Chanakya Sarma has been in excellent form with the ball. The RCL seamer has picked up eight wickets from four matches, and he has an economy rate of 6.76.

NSA vs RCL match captain and vice-captain choices

Jogeswar Bhumij (4 matches, 103 runs, 8 wickets)

Jogeswar Bhumij has had a massive all-round impact. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 103 runs at a strike rate of 130.38. With the ball, he has returned with eight wickets at an economy rate of 3.79.

Rohit Rowniar (4 matches, 8 wickets)

Rohit Rowniar is in top bowling form. The 27-year-old left-arm spinner has taken eight scalps in four games and has an economy rate of 5.93. He has a bowling strike rate of 10.0.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NSA vs RCL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Jogeswar Bhumij 103 runs & 8 wickets in 4 matches Rohit Rowniar 8 wickets in 4 matches Debojit Baruah 63 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Chanakya Sarma 8 wickets in 4 matches Abhijit Roy 130 runs in 4 matches

NSA vs RCL match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and wicket-takers. Thus, the likes of Jogeswar Bhumij, Bikash Kurmi, Debojit Baruah, Chanakya Sarma, and Rohit Rowniar will be the ones to watch out for.

NSA vs RCL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Nirvana S.A vs Radial Club - Assam T20 Premier Club Championship 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Abinash Rowniar, Biswajit Chamua

Batters: Dibash Hazarika, Abhijit Roy, Amit Sinha

All-rounders: Jogeswar Bhumij, Bikash Kurmi, Debojit Baruah

Bowlers: Chanakya Sarma, Rohit Rowniar, Pawan Majhi

NSA vs RCL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Nirvana S.A vs Radial Club - Assam T20 Premier Club Championship 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Abinash Rowniar

Batters: Abhijit Roy, Amit Sinha, Abhishek Kumar Ray

All-rounders: Jogeswar Bhumij, Bikash Kurmi, Debojit Baruah

Bowlers: Chanakya Sarma, Rohit Rowniar, Daikho Das, Akshya Deka

