The 12th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see Nirvana SA (NSA) squaring off against Tinsukia Town Club (TTC) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Wednesday, March 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NSA vs TTC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Tinsukia Town Club have won one of their last three matches of the season. Nirvana SA, too, have a single victory in three appearances.

Tinsukia Town Club does possess a strong squad, but Nirvana SA are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NSA vs TTC Match Details

The 12th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 15 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NSA vs TTC, Match 12

Date and Time: 15th March 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Town Club Silchar and Bud CC, where a total of 329 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

NSA vs TTC Form Guide

NSA - L L W

TTC - W L L

NSA vs TTC Probable Playing XI

NSA Playing XI

No injury updates

Dibash Hazarika, Kalloi Bhuyan, Abinash Rownair (wk), Abhishek Kumar Ray, Shraban Kumar, Jogeswar Bhumiz (c), Bhargav Bhuyan, Rohit Rowniar, Daikho Das, Pawan Majhi, Kishan Rajak

TTC Playing XI

No injury updates

Ayush Agarwal (wk), Shivam Mittal, Affan Ahmed, Nihar Narah, Ansh Kumar Shah, Abhilash Gogoi, Uttam Patauri, Aditya Gupta, Pracheer Changmai, Shubham Kumar Gupta, Vishal Dubey

NSA vs TTC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Agarwal

A Agarwal is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Rowniar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Narah

D Hazarika and N Narah are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Borah played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Bhumij

J Bhumij and A Xonar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Kurmi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Rowniar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kumar and R Rowniar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Chakraborty is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NSA vs TTC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Rowniar

R Rowniar will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 19 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last three matches.

J Bhumij

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Bhumij as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 71 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for NSA vs TTC, Match 12

J Bhumij

A Xonar

R Rowniar

A Chakraborty

A Agarwal

Nirvana SA vs Tinsukia Town Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Nirvana SA vs Tinsukia Town Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Agarwal

Batters: N Narah, D Hazarika

All-rounders: A Xonar, J Bhumij

Bowlers: R Rowniar, A Chakraborty, P Changmai, S Kumar, P Majhi, D Das

Nirvana SA vs Tinsukia Town Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Agarwal

Batters: N Narah, D Hazarika, D Borah

All-rounders: A Xonar, J Bhumij, B Kurmi

Bowlers: R Rowniar, A Chakraborty, P Changmai, S Kumar

