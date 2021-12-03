NSD vs GBM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 22

Nadia Super Dazzlers (NSD) will take on Gour Badsha Malda (GBM) in the 22nd match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Friday.

Nadia Super Dazzlers made a winning start to their Bengal Inter District T20 2021 campaign, beating the Manbhum Warriors. Gour Badsha Malda, on the other hand, have lost their first two Bengal Inter District T20 2021 matches against Hooghly River and Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird. They will be eager to get off the mark at the earliest.

NSD vs GBM Probable Playing 11 Today

NSD XI

Rakesh Dutta (wk), Ayan Gupta, Amit Santra, Arnab Sikdar, Soumyajit Roy, Sanjoy Sadhukhan, Soumodip Bagchi, Raj Kumar Pal (c), Arupkumar Saha, Tanmoy Pramanick, Susanta Das

GBM XI

Pratik Das, Manas Roy Choudhury (wk), Md Nizamuddin (c), Ananta Pramanik, Md Firoz Hossain, Mrityunjoy Mandal, Jhantu Sanyal, Asit Gupta, Bakul Das, Rajdeep Chowdhury, Mintu Saha

Match Details

NSD vs GBM, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 22

Date and Time: 3rd December, 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani is expected to favor the batters, as seen in previous Bengal Inter District T20 2021 matches. Bowlers will look to make the most of the conditions upfront and pick up a few wickets in the powerplay overs.

Today’s NSD vs GBM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Roy-Choudhury is a decent wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batter

A Gupta is an important batter for Nadia Super Dazzlers. He is also capable of doing well with the ball, with Gupta picking up two wickets in the previous game.

All-rounders

T Pramanick, an experienced campaigner and an excellent all-rounder, took two wickets in the last match. He will be looking to add more scalps to his name today.

M Mandal is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. Although he failed to make much of an impact in the previous game, Mandal is expected to fare better on Friday.

Bowler

S Bagchi found success with the ball in the first game against the Manbhum Warriors, picking up two wickets in that fixture.

Top 5 best players to pick in NSD vs GBM Dream11 prediction team

M Roy Choudhury (GBM) – 78 points

T Pramanick (NSD) – 76 points

M Mandal (GBM) – 72 points

S Bagchi (NSD) – 68 points

S Roy (NSD) – 64 points

Important stats for NSD vs GBM Dream11 prediction team

M Roy Choudhury: 62 runs

T Pramanick: 2 wickets

M Mandal: 10 runs and 2 wickets

S Bagchi: 2 wickets

S Roy: 47 runs

NSD vs GBM Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Inter District T20 2021)

NSD vs GBM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Roy Choudhury, A Gupta, M Nizamuddin, A Santra, T Pramanick, M Mandal, S Roy, M Firoz Hossain, S Bagchi, R Kumar Pal, B Das

Captain: T Pramanick. Vice-Captain: M Mandal

NSD vs GBM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Roy Choudhury, A Gupta, M Nizamuddin, A Santra, T Pramanick, M Mandal, A Sikdar, M Firoz Hossain, S Bagchi, R Kumar Pal, B Das

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: M Firoz Hossain. Vice-captain: M Roy Choudhury

Edited by Samya Majumdar