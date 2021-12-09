NSD vs HOD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, 1st Quarter-Final

Nadia Super Dazzlers (NSD) will take on Howrah Diamonds (HOD) in the first quarter-final of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Thursday.

Nadia Super Dazzlers finished atop Group B with 12 points despite their last two games getting abandoned because of rain. Meanwhile, Howrah Diamonds finished second in Group C with eight points. They arrive into the game on the back of successive wins and will be full of confidence.

NSD vs HOD Probable Playing 11 Today

NSD XI

Soumyajit Roy, Arnab Sikdar, Amit Santra, Ayan Gupta, Tapan Koiri, Arupkumar Saha, Rakesh Dutta (wk), Raj Kumar Pal (c), Sanjoy Sadhukhan, Soumodip Bagchi, Susanta Das

HOD XI

Sanjib Kumar Sharma, Stalin Ghosh (c), Mohammad Irfan Ansari, MD Arif Ansari (wk), Sk Asif Hossain, Krishanu Bhattacharjee, Avinash Singh, Dipak Kumar Singh, Aamir Gani, Pritam Chakraborty, Rupak Rajbhar

Match Details

NSD vs HOD, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Quarter-final 1

Date and Time: 9th December, 2021, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani initially favored the bowlers in the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. However, the pitch got easier to bat on as the tournament progressed. One can expect healthy competition between the bat and ball today, with batting first being the preferred option.

Today’s NSD vs HOD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Arif Ansari is a great wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He has been consistent with the bat over the last two games and will be looking to play another big knock today.

Batter

A Gupta, an important batter for Nadia Super Dazzlers, is also capable of doing well with the ball. He scored 88 runs off just 40 balls and also picked up a wicket in the last game.

All-rounders

A Gani is an experienced all-rounder. In three Bengal Inter District T20 2021 matches, he has already picked up eight wickets. Gani can prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your NSD vs HOD Dream11 fantasy side.

S Roy is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. Having picked up two wickets in the last game, he will be eager to have another successful outing today

Bowler

K Bhattacharjee has enjoyed tremendous success with the ball in the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. He has picked up five wickets over the last two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in NSD vs HOD Dream11 prediction team

A Gani (HOD) – 314 points

A Gupta (NSD) – 234 points

K Bhattacharjee (HOD) – 197 points

P Chakraborty (HOD) – 173 points

R Kumar Pal (NSD) – 147 points

Important stats for NSD vs HOD Dream11 prediction team

A Gani: 18 runs and 8 wickets

A Gupta: 88 runs and 3 wickets

K Bhattacharjee: 5 wickets

P Chakraborty: 5 wickets

R Kumar Pal: 3 wickets

NSD vs HOD Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Inter District T20 2021)

NSD vs HOD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Arif Ansari, A Gupta, S Asif Hossain, M Irfan Ansari, A Gani, S Roy, T Pramanick, K Bhattacharjee, P Chakraborty, R Kumar Pal, S Bagchi

Captain: A Gani. Vice-captain: A Gupta

NSD vs HOD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Arif Ansari, A Gupta, S Asif Hossain, M Irfan Ansari, A Gani, T Pramanick, K Bhattacharjee, P Chakraborty, R Kumar Pal, S Bagchi, S Sadhukhan

Captain: K Bhattacharjee. Vice-captain: P Chakraborty

Edited by Samya Majumdar