NSD vs HOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 26

Nadia Super Dazzlers will take on Hooghly River in the 26th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Friday.

Nadia Super Dazzlers are in incredible form. They took on Gour Badsha Malda in the previous match and thumped them by 110 runs. They will want to carry on with that same energy in this match.

Hooghly River have also begun their campaign on a winning note. They have won both their opening matches against Gour Badsha Malda and Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird.

NSD vs HOR Probable Playing 11 Today

NSD XI

Rakesh Dutta (wk), Ayan Gupta, Amit Santra, Arnab Sikdar, Soumyajit Roy, Sanjoy Sadhukhan, Soumodip Bagchi, Raj Kumar Pal (c), Arupkumar Saha, Susanta Das, Tapan Koiri

HOR XI

Pratik Bidyut Adhikary (wk), Dipak Prasad, Sachin Kumar Yadav, Writam Porel, Sonu Narayan Naubagh, Arnab Nandi (c), Subhrajyoti Das, Abhijit Mal, Ravikant Singh, Soumya Pakray, Jahir Khan

Match Details

NSD vs HOR, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 26

Date and Time: 5th December, 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface is initially favorable for the bowlers. However, it gets better to bat on with time. One can expect healthy competition between bat and ball on this pitch. The team winning the toss should choose to bowl first.

Today’s NSD vs HOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

D Prasad is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also add important runs.

Batters

A Gupta is an important batter for Nadia Super Dazzlers. Gupta is also capable of doing well with the ball. In the previous match against Gour Badsha Malda, he scored 88 runs in 40 deliveries. Gupta also picked up a wicket in that game and can prove to be an excellent captaincy choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

All-rounders

A Mal has plenty of experience and he’s an excellent all-round asset. Mal scored a half-century at a strike rate of 115.22 in the last game and also scalped a wicket.

S Roy is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy side. He picked up two wickets in the last game and will be looking for a better outing with the bat as well.

Bowlers

R Kumar Pal also found success with the ball in the last two games against Manbhum Warriors and Gour Badsha Malda. He has picked up three wickets so far and will be looking to add a few more victims here.

Top 5 best players to pick in NSD vs HOR Dream11 prediction team

A Gupta (NSD) – 234 points

A Mal (HOR) – 169 points

R Kumar Pal (NSD) – 147 points

S Roy (NSD) – 139 points

A Nandi (HOR) – 137 points

Important stats for NSD vs HOR Dream11 prediction team

A Gupta: 88 runs and 3 wickets

A Mal: 63 runs and 2 wickets

R Kumar Pal: 3 wickets

S Roy: 58 runs and 2 wickets

A Nandi: 3 wickets

NSD vs HOR Dream11 Prediction Today

NSD vs HOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Prasad, A Gupta, S Narayan Naubagh, S Kumar Yadav, A Mal, S Roy, A Nandi, A Sikdar, R Kumar Pal, S Bagchi, S Pakray

Captain: A Gupta, Vice-Captain: A Mal

NSD vs HOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Adhikary, A Gupta, S Narayan Naubagh, S Kumar Yadav, A Santra, A Mal, S Roy, A Nandi, R Kumar Pal, S Bagchi, S Pakray

Captain: S Roy, Vice-Captain: A Nandi

Edited by Diptanil Roy