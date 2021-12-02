NSD vs MAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 19

Nadia Super Dazzlers (NSD) will take on Manbhum Warriors (MAW) in the 19th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Thursday.

Nadia Super Dazzlers, who will be starting their Bengal Inter District T20 2021 journey today, want to begin their campaign with a win. Manbhum Warriors, meanwhile, will have a better idea of the conditions, having already played a match. But they will be keen to get off the mark after losing their first match against Uttar Dinajpur.

NSD vs MAW Probable Playing 11 Today

NSD XI

Suprodip Debnath, Ayan Gupta, Amit Santra, Tapan Koiri, Tanujit Acharjee, Arnab Sikdar, Soumyajit Roy, Sanjoy Sadhukhan, Soumodip Bagchi, Raj Kumar Pal, Sayan Ghosh

MAW XI

Gourav Gupta, Rana Adhikary (c), Bikash Kumar Das (wk), Aniruddha Adhikary, Sanjay Mahato, Bishnu Bouri, Arnab Kundu, Sourav Dey, Asraful Ansary, Bikram Gorain, Rampravesh Prasad

Match Details

NSD vs MAW, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 19

Date and Time: 2nd December, 2021, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani is expected to favor the batters, as seen in previous Bengal Inter District T20 2021 matches. Bowlers will look to make the most of the conditions upfront and pick up a few wickets in the powerplay overs.

Today’s NSD vs MAW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

B Das is a must-have wicketkeeper-batter for your Dream11 fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batter

R Adhikary is a key batter for the Manbhum Warriors. His side's fortune in the tournament will largely depend on how he performs. Adhikary scored 47 runs and picked up two wickets in the last match.

All-rounder

B Bouri is an experienced campaigner who picked up a wicket in the last match. He will be eager to make a greater contribution in today's fixture.

Bowlers

R Prasad found some success in the first game against Uttar Dinajpur, managing to pick up a wicket.

Top 5 best players to pick in NSD vs MAW Dream11 prediction team

R Adhikary (MAW) – 128 points

R Prasad (MAW) – 43 points

B Bouri (MAW) – 37 points

B Das (MAW) – 34 points

G Gupta (MAW) – 33 points

Important stats for NSD vs MAW Dream11 prediction team

R Adhikary: 47 runs and 2 wickets

R Prasad: 1 wicket

B Bouri: 1 wicket

NSD vs MAW Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Inter District T20 2021)

NSD vs MAW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Das, S Debnath, R Adhikary, G Gupta, A Santra, A Gupta, B Bouri, A Sikdar, R Prasad, S Ghosh, S Bagchi

Captain: R Adhikary. Vice-captain: B Bouri

NSD vs MAW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Das, R Adhikary, G Gupta, A Santra, A Gupta, A Shaw, B Bouri, A Sikdar, R Prasad, S Ghosh, S Bagchi

Captain: A Sikdar. Vice-captain: R Prasad

Edited by Samya Majumdar