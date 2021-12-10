NSD vs SPT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Semi Final 1

The Nadia Super Dazzlers will take on the South 24-PGS Tigers in the first Semi-Final of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 on Saturday, December 11. The Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani will host this game.

The Nadia Super Dazzlers have been amazing in the competition. They’ve made it to the semi-final and have the final in their sights. The Dazzlers defeated Howrah Diamond by 47 runs in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the South 24-PGS Tigers defeated Siliguri Bikash in their quarter-final. Siliguri Bikash were one of the favorites in the competition and a win against them will be a massive morale boost for the Tigers.

NSD vs SPT Probable Playing 11 Today

NSD XI

Surbodip Debnath, Arnab Sikdar, Tapan Koiri, Ayan Gupta, Amit Santra, Tanujit Acharjee, Tanmoy Paramanick, Sanjoy Sadhukhan, Soumodip Bagchi, Susanta Das, Raj Kumar Pal.

SPT XI

Sourav Mondal, Mrinmoy Nayak, Shuvam Dey, Dip Chatterjee, Koushik Giri, Supriya Sil, Soumya Das, Chandan Singh-I, Sandipan Dey, Jitender Shaw, Mohd Naushad Sagheer.

Match Details

Match: NSD vs SPT, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Semi Final 1.

Date and Time: 11th December, 2021, 8:45 AM IST.

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani.

Pitch Report

The surface has become more balanced over the last few games and both bowlers and batters will find equal assistance. Rain could play a pivotal role in this game too and winning the toss might prove to be crucial.

Today’s NSD vs SPT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Debnath is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also add important runs. Debnath scored 45 runs in the quarter-finals.

Batters

A Gupta has been one of the standout players for the Nadia Super Dazzlers. Gupta has been phenomenal with the bat and has also been a decent bowler. He has scored 105 runs in three matches and has also picked up three wickets.

Gupta can be a decent multiplier choice for your NSD vs SPT Dream11 Fantasy Side.

All-rounders

S Sadhukhan is a great all-round player who will be looking to have a big influence here. Sadhukhan has done immensely well with the ball and has already picked up seven wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 6.55.

S Dey is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has been in incredible form over the last three games, scoring 58 runs and has also picked up three wickets.

Bowlers

R Kumar Pal could prove to be lethal with the ball here. He has picked up four wickets in three matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in NSD vs SPT Dream11 prediction team

A Gupta (NSD) – 255 points

R Kumar Pal (NSD) – 226 points

S Sadhukhan (NSD) – 217 points

S Dey (SPT) – 215 points

S Bagchi (NSD) – 196 points

Important stats for NSD vs SPT Dream11 prediction team

A Gupta: 105 runs and 3 wickets

R Kumar Pal: 25 runs and 4 wickets

S Sadhukhan: 7 wickets

S Dey: 58 runs and 3 wickets

S Bagchi: 6 wickets

NSD vs SPT Dream11 Prediction Today

NSD vs SPT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Debnath, A Gupta, T Koiri, S Dey, S Sadhukhan, S Dey, K Giri, S Mondal, R Kumar Pal, S Bagchi, M Nayak.

Captain: A Gupta | Vice-Captain: S Sadhukhan.

NSD vs SPT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Debnath, A Gupta, T Koiri, S Dey, D Chatterjee, S Sadhukhan, S Dey, K Giri, R Kumar Pal, S Bagchi, M Nayak.

Captain: Sandipan Dey | Vice-Captain: R Kumar Pal.

