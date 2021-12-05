NSD vs UDK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 28

Nadia Super Dazzlers will take on Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird in the 28th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Monday.

This game will be crucial for both the teams as their fates are dependent on the result of this match. Nadia Super Dazzlers and Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird can both book a quarter-final spot with a win in this game.

Nadia have won two games and they are on top of Group B with 10 points. Meanwhile, Uttar Dinajpur began their campaign with two wins on the trot.

However, a 29-run loss to Hooghly Rivers has left them desperate, needing a win in this game.

NSD vs UDK Probable Playing 11 Today

NSD XI

Soumyajit Roy, Arnab Sikdar, Amit Santra, Ayan Gupta, Tapan Koiri, Arupkumar Saha, Rakesh Dutta (wk), Raj Kumar Pal (c), Sanjoy Sadhukhan, Soumodip Bagchi, Susanta Das

UDK XI

Aniket Jha, Debasish Saha (c), Satu Chowdhury, Rabi Sankar Prasad, Debayan Kiskoo, Arnab Mondal, Narayan Rana, Anup Sanyashi, Sandip Baishnab, Nabhnil Saha, Bibek Das

Match Details

NSD vs UDK, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 28

Date and Time: December 6, 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface was initially favorable for the bowlers. However, it’s getting better to bat on with time. One can expect healthy competition between bat and ball on this pitch. The team winning the toss should choose to bat first.

Today’s NSD vs UDK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

D Saha is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He has been consistent in all three matches so far and will be looking for another big knock here.

Batters

A Gupta is an important batter for Nadia Super Dazzlers. Gupta is also capable of doing well with the ball. Gupta has been fantastic over the last couple of matches. In the last game, he scored 88 runs in just 40 balls and also picked up a wicket.

R Sankar Prasad has been outstanding for Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird in the competition. He has scored 58 runs with the bat and has also taken six wickets. He will be a wise captaincy choice for your NSD vs UDK Dream11 fantasy side.

All-rounders

S Chowdhury has plenty of experience and he’s an excellent all-round asset. Chowdhury has scored 59 runs and has also taken three wickets so far.

S Roy is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He picked up two wickets in the last game and will be looking at a better outing with the bat.

Bowlers

N Rana has also enjoyed tremendous success with the ball. He has scalped three wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in NSD vs UDK Dream11 prediction team

R Sankar Prasad (UDK) – 264 points

A Gupta (NSD) – 234 points

N Rana (UDK) – 178 points

S Chowdhury (UDK) – 165 points

R Kumar Pal (NSD) – 147 points

Important stats for NSD vs UDK Dream11 prediction team

R Sankar Prasad: 58 runs and 6 wickets

A Gupta: 88 runs and 3 wickets

N Rana: 35 runs and 3 wickets

S Chowdhury: 59 runs and 3 wickets

R Kumar Pal: 3 wickets

NSD vs UDK Dream11 Prediction Today

NSD vs UDK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Saha, R Sankar Prasad, A Gupta, A Jha, S Chowdhury, S Roy, B Das, A Sikdar, N Rana, R Kumar Pal, S Bagchi

Captain: R Sankar Prasad, Vice-Captain: A Gupta

NSD vs UDK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Saha, R Sankar Prasad, A Gupta, A Jha, A Santra, S Chowdhury, S Roy, B Das, N Rana, R Kumar Pal, S Bagchi

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: S Chowdhury, Vice-Captain: S Roy.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar