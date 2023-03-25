NSS vs BCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Semi Final 1

The 1st Semi Final match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see NSSA (NSS) squaring off against Bud CC (BCC) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Saturday, March 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NSS vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

NSSA have won two of their last five matches. Bud CC, on the other hand, have won all of their last five matches of the tournament.

NSSA will give it their all to win the match, but Bud CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NSS vs BCC Match Details

The 1st Semi Final match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 25 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NSS vs BCC, Semi Final 1

Date and Time: March 25, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between BDMTCC and Nambor Club, where a total of 313 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

NSS vs BCC Form Guide

NSS - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

BCC - Won 5 of their last 5 matches

NSS vs BCC Probable Playing XI

NSS Playing XI

No injury updates

Arijit Dutta, Saurav Dey, Bijoy Deb (c), Anirban Chakraborty, Saurav Dihigya (wk), Al-Amin Mazumder, Dipu Chetry, Bikash Chetri, Uday Shankar Das, Amitava Das, Nawaz Sharif-I

BCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Diwiz Pathak, Jitu Ali, Swarupam Purkayastha (c), Girijashankar Menaria, Erik Roy (wk), Parvez Aziz, Rohit Singh-III, Bikash-Kumar Das, Ayushman Malakar, Nipan Deka, Darshan Rajbongshi, Pushparaj Sharma

NSS vs BCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

E Roy

E Roy is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. B Das is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Purkayastha

D Pathak and S Purkayastha are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. P Aziz played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Ali

B Deb and J Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Malakar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Deka

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Deka and D Rajbongshi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Sharma is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NSS vs BCC match captain and vice-captain choices

N Deka

N Deka will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 376 points in the last four matches.

J Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Ali the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 288 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for NSS vs BCC, Semi Final 1

A Malakar

D Rajbongshi

N Deka

P Sharma

J Ali

NSSA vs Bud CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

NSSA vs Bud CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: E Roy

Batters: D Pathak, S Purkayastha

All-rounders: J Ali, A Malakar, B Deb

Bowlers: A Chakraborty, R Singh, N Deka, P Sharma, D Rajbongshi

NSSA vs Bud CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: E Roy

Batters: D Pathak, S Purkayastha

All-rounders: J Ali, A Malakar, B Deb

Bowlers: A Chakraborty, A Das, N Deka, P Sharma, D Rajbongshi

Poll : 0 votes