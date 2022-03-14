NSS vs RCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship, Match 15

The N.S.S.A. (NSS) will lock horns with the Radial Club (RCL) in the 15th match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Monday.

The N.S.S.A. have won three out of their four Assam Premier Club T20 Championship matches and are currently second in the Group A points table. They defeated Zenith C.C. by nine wickets in their last game. The Radial Club, on the other hand, have won only one out of their four matches and are fourth spot in the standings. They lost their last fixture to Nirvana S.A. by six wickets.

NSS vs RCL Probable Playing 11 Today

NSS XI

Bijoy Deb (C), Arijit Dutta, Juber Ahmed (WK), Saurav Dey, Uday Shankar Das, Bikash Chetri, Nayan Das, Rahul Singh, Satyabrat Kumar, Dhrubajyoti Das, Amanjit Daulagupu.

RCL XI

Bichitra Baruah (C), Nabajeet Ghosh, Saurav KR Saha (WK), Asif Wasimul Haque, Arpan Dutta, Debajit Boruah, Bishal Das, Pranjit Bora, Arnab Borah, Priyangshu Dutta, Raj Agarwal.

Match Details

NSS vs RCL, Match 15, Assam Premier Club T20 Championship

Date and Time: 14th March 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground is a pretty balanced one. While the batters will get full value for their shots on this track, the pacers will also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 148 runs.

Today’s NSS vs RCL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nabajeet Ghosh: Ghosh has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 48 runs at a strike rate of 100.00. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Arijit Dutta: Dutta has batted pretty well in the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship, scoring 75 runs at a strike rate of 102.74 in four matches. He could also play a big knock on Monday.

Debajit Boruah: Boruah has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Radial Club so far this season. He has scored 74 runs at an average of 24.67 in four outings.

All-rounders

Asif Wasimul Haque: Haque has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship, scoring 164 runs and also picking up five wickets. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bikash Chetri: Chetri can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. He has scored 61 runs at a strike rate of 105.17 and has also picked up six wickets in four matches.

Bowlers

Rahul Singh: Singh has bowled exceptionally well this season, picking up eight wickets in four matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Arpan Dutta: Dutta will lead the Radial Club's bowling attack on Monday. He has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 3.93 in four matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in NSS vs RCL Dream11 prediction team

Asif Wasimul Haque (RCL) - 369 points

Bikash Chetri (NSS) - 345 points

Rahul Singh (NSS) - 313 points

Saurav Dey (NSS) - 308 points

Arpan Dutta (RCL) - 252 points

Important Stats for NSS vs RCL Dream11 prediction team

Asif Wasimul Haque: 164 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 117.99 and ER - 6.62

Bikash Chetri: 61 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 105.17 and ER - 2.17

Rahul Singh: 5 runs and 8 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 45.45 and ER - 3.56

Saurav Dey: 49 runs and 7 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 65.33 and ER - 4.33

Arpan Dutta: 6 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 3.93

NSS vs RCL Dream11 Prediction Today (Assam Premier Club T20 Championship)

NSS vs RCL Dream11 Prediction - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Juber Ahmed, Dhrubajyoti Das, Arijit Dutta, Debajit Boruah, Bikash Chetri, Asif Wasimul Haque, Raj Agarwal, Saurav Dey, Rahul Singh, Arpan Dutta, Bichitra Baruah.

Captain: Asif Wasimul Haque. Vice-captain: Saurav Dey.

NSS vs RCL Dream11 Prediction - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nabajeet Ghosh, Dhrubajyoti Das, Arijit Dutta, Debajit Boruah, Bikash Chetri, Asif Wasimul Haque, Raj Agarwal, Saurav Dey, Rahul Singh, Arpan Dutta, Bichitra Baruah.

Captain: Bikash Chetri. Vice-captain: Asif Wasimul Haque.

Edited by Samya Majumdar