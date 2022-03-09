NSS vs STC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship, Match 5

N.S.S.A.(NSS) will be up against Sonari Town Club (STC) in the fifth match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Wednesday.

N.S.S.A. will come into the match high on confidence after winning their first game against Nirvana S.A. by 19 runs. Sonari Town Club, meanwhile, also started their Assam Premier Club T20 Championship campaign with a 14-run victory over Radial Club.

NSS vs STC Probable Playing 11 Today

NSS XI

Bijoy Deb (C), Arijit Dutta, Juber Ahmed (WK), Saurav Dey, Uday Shankar Das, Bikash Chetri, Nayan Das, Dipon Kumar Nath, Rahul Singh, Satyabrat Kumar, Dhrubajyoti Das.

STC XI

Protyush Bora (C), Sanjib Barman, Irfan Ansari (WK), Sambhav Agarwal, Rajnik Magar, Chow Khunlung, Pulkit Jain, Satyam, Ridip Mohan, Surojit Rajkonwar, Bishal Newar.

Match Details

NSS vs STC, Match 5, Assam Premier Club T20 Championship

Date and Time: 9th March 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The wicket tends to further slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last three matches played at the venue is137 runs.

Today’s NSS vs STC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Irfan Ansari: Ansari failed to perform with the bat against the Radial Club, scoring only five runs. But he can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Arijit Dutta: Dutta batted pretty well against Nirvana S.A., scoring 31 runs at a strike rate of 88.6. He is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock today.

Protyush Bora: Protyush was in decent form with both the bat and ball against the Radial Club. He scored 27 runs at a strike rate of 100.0 while also picking up a wicket at an economy rate of 8.0.

All-rounders

Bikash Chetri: Chetri scored 24 runs and took two wickets against Nirvana S.A. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Sanjib Barman: Barman can provide you with some valuable points on all fronts. He picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.8 in the last match.

Bowlers

Ridip Mohan: Mohan will lead the Sonari Town Club's bowling attack on Wednesday. He took one wicket for only 16 runs in his quota of four overs.

Rahul Singh: Singh is a genuine wicket-taker who scalped a wicket in the last game. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in NSS vs STC Dream11 prediction team

Bikash Chetri (NSS) - 100 points

Sanjib Barman (STC) - 89 points

Bijoy Deb (NSS) - 84 points

Dhrubajyoti Das (NSS) - 83 points

Protyush Bora (STC) - 76 points

Important Stats for NSS vs STC Dream11 prediction team

Bikash Chetri: 24 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 109.1 and ER - 2.0

Sanjib Barman: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 4.8

Bijoy Deb: 14 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 63.6 and ER - 3.8

Dhrubajyoti Das: 8 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 100.0 and ER - 4.5

Protyush Bora: 27 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 100.0 and ER - 8.0

NSS vs STC Dream11 Prediction Today (Assam Premier Club T20 Championship)

NSS vs STC Dream11 Prediction - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Irfan Ansari, Dhrubajyoti Das, Protyush Bora, Arijit Dutta, Bikash Chetri, Sanjib Barman, Saurav Dey, Bijoy Deb, Ridip Mohan, Bishal Newar, Rahul Singh.

Captain: Bijoy Deb. Vice-captain: Sanjib Barman.

NSS vs STC Dream11 Prediction - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irfan Ansari, Dhrubajyoti Das, Protyush Bora, Sambhav Agarwal, Bikash Chetri, Pulkit Jain, Sanjib Barman, Bijoy Deb, Ridip Mohan, Bishal Newar, Rahul Singh.

Captain: Sanjib Barman. Vice-captain: Bikash Chetri.

