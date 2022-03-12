NSS vs ZCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, Match 10

N.S.S.A. (NSS) will take on Zenith C.C. (ZCC) in the 10th match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Saturday.

N.S.S.A. have been in decent form in the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022. With two wins and a loss to their name, they are currently third in the points table. Meanwhile, Zenith C.C. have lost all three of their games and are reeling at the bottom of the standings.

NSS vs ZCC Probable Playing 11 today

N.S.S.A: Bijoy Deb (c), Juber Ahmed (wk), Dhrubajyoti Das, Arijit Dutta, Satyabrat Kumar, Nayan Das, Bikash Chetri, Saurav Dey, Rahul Singh-I, Uday Shankar Das, Amanjit Daulagupu

Zenith C.C: Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta (c), Rajibul Hoque (wk), Joges Sarma, Kulodip Das, Ahar Ali, Bubul Hassan, Wahedus Zaman, Golam Rabbani, Biju Kar, Saddam Hussain, Hirak Jyoti Hazarika

Match Details

NSS vs ZCC, Match 10, Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022

Date & Time: March 12th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is generally a balanced one. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to stop the leakage of runs and pick up wickets.

Today’s NSS vs ZCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rajibul Hoque has fared well on the batting front, already scoring a half-century in the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Dhrubajyoti Das has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball. He has taken three wickets and scored 22 runs.

All-rounders

Saurav Dey has claimed five wickets in addition to chipping in with 49 runs.

Bikash Chetri has scored 61 runs and taken three wickets at an economy of 2.40 in the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 so far.

Bowler

Rahul Singh-I has been consistent with the ball, picking up four wickets thus far.

Top 5 best players to pick in NSS vs ZCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Saurav Dey (NSS): 240 points

Bikash Chetri (NSS): 212 points

Dhrubajyoti Das (NSS): 163 points

Rahul Singh-I (NSS): 159 points

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta (NSS): 125 points

Important stats for NSS vs ZCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Saurav Dey: 49 runs & 5 wickets

Bikash Chetri: 61 runs & 3 wickets

Rahul Singh-I: 4 wickets

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta: 20 runs & 3 wickets

NSS vs ZCC Dream11 Prediction (Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for N.S.S.A vs Zenith C.C - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rajibul Hoque, Dhrubajyoti Das, Arijit Dutta, Joges Sarma, Bikash Chetri, Saurav Dey, Bijoy Deb, Golam Rabbani, Rahul Singh-I, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Saddam Hussain.

Captain: Saurav Dey. Vice-captain: Bikash Chetri.

Dream11 Team for N.S.S.A vs Zenith C.C - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rajibul Hoque, Dhrubajyoti Das, Arijit Dutta, Ahar Ali, Bikash Chetri, Saurav Dey, Bijoy Deb, Biju Kar, Rahul Singh-I, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Saddam Hussain

Captain: Saurav Dey. Vice-captain: Rahul Singh-I.

Edited by Samya Majumdar