NSW vs TAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2022-23, Match 21

New South Wales (NSW) will take on Tasmania (TAS) in the 21st match of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, February 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NSW vs TAS Dream11 prediction.

New South Wales are at the bottom of the points table with three losses and as many draws. Tasmania, meanwhile, have two wins, two losses, and as many draws to their name and currently find themselves third in the standings.

NSW vs TAS Match Details, Sheffield Shield 2022-23

The 21st match of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 between New South Wales and Tasmania will be played on February 11 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The game is set to take place at 5 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NSW vs TAS, Match 21, Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Date & Time: February 11th 2023, 5 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

NSW vs TAS Pitch Report

Only one Sheffield Shield 2022-23 game has been played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and it wasn’t a very high-scoring one. Spinners dominated proceedings and they might play a big role in the upcoming encounter as well. However, the new ball might do a bit for the pacers as well.

NSW vs TAS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

New South Wales: L, L, D, D, D

Tasmania: L, W, D, D, W

NSW vs TAS Probable Playing 11 today

New South Wales team/injury news

New South Wales have named a 12-man squad for the game. Baxter Holt is out injured, with Matthew Gilkes expected to perform wicketkeeping duties. Blake Nikitaras is likely to replace Holt, while either Liam Hatcher or Hayden Kerr may be the third pacer after Chris Tremain and Sean Abbott.

New South Wales Probable Playing XI: Kurtis Patterson (c), Daniel Hughes, Jason Sangha, Moises Henriques, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Blake Nikitaras, Chris Green, Sean Abbott, Chris Tremain, Liam Hatcher/Hayden Kerr, Adam Zampa.

Tasmania team/injury news

Tasmania have announced a 12-member squad as well. Billy Stanlake (hamstring injury) and Jake Doran (split webbing) have been ruled out. Matthew Wade is unavailable for selection owing to his Pakistan Super League (PSL) commitments.

Tasmania Probable Playing XI: Tim Ward, Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Ben McDermott, Jordan Silk (c), Tim Paine (wk), Beau Webster, Jarrod Freeman, Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, Nathan Ellis.

Today’s NSW vs TAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ben McDermott (6 matches, 161 runs)

Ben McDermott has not had a great run in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 so far, managing just 161 runs in six games. However, he is an experienced player capable of turning things around.

Top Batter Pick

Caleb Jewell (6 matches, 321 runs)

Caleb Jewell has accumulated 321 runs, including a couple of half-centuries and a hundred, in six matches. He will be keen to add to his tally in the upcoming game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sean Abbott (4 matches, 11 wickets, 205 runs)

Sean Abbott has made good all-round contributions in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23. He has taken 11 wickets and mustered 205 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Jackson Bird (6 matches, 23 wickets)

Jackson Bird has picked up 23 wickets in six fixtures at an average of 22.30 in addition to scoring 92 runs.

NSW vs TAS match captain and vice-captain choices

Beau Webster (6 matches, 209 runs, 11 wickets)

Beau Webster has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has accumulated 209 runs and chipped in with 11 scalps in six Sheffield Shield 2022-23 matches.

Kurtis Patterson (6 matches, 292 runs)

Kurtis Patterson is an experienced player who has amassed 292 runs, including a century and a fifty in six games.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NSW vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Beau Webster 209 runs & 11 wickets in 6 matches Kurtis Patterson 292 runs in 6 matches Jackson Bird 23 wickets in 6 matches Sean Abbott 205 runs & 11 wickets in 4 matches Chris Green 12 wickets in 2 matches

NSW vs TAS match expert tips

Top-order batters and all-rounders could be the key picks, so the likes of Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Caleb Jewell, Sean Abbott, and Beau Webster will be the ones to watch out for in the NSW vs TAS game.

NSW vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NSW vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott

Batters: Kurtis Patterson (vc), Jordan Silk, Caleb Jewell

All-rounders: Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Jason Sangha, Beau Webster (c)

Bowlers: Chris Green, Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird

NSW vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NSW vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott

Batters: Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Caleb Jewell, Tim Ward (c)

All-rounders: Sean Abbott (vc), Beau Webster

Bowlers: Chris Tremain, Chris Green, Jackson Bird, Jarrod Freeman

Poll : 0 votes