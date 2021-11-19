NSW vs VCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2021-22, Match 11

Match 11 of the Sheffield Shield will see Victoria (VCT) take on New South Wales (NSW) at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Friday.

The Victorians have started their Sheffield Shield campaign with two thumping wins, with one of them coming at the expense of New South Wales. However, Victoria have a new-look side for this game with responsibility falling on the able shoulders of Peter Handscomb and James Pattinson to lead the way with bat and ball respectively. But they face a strong New South Wales side who are searching for their first win of the season. With both teams looking to emerge victorious, a cracking game beckons in Sydney.

NSW vs VCT Probable Playing 11 Today

VCT XI

James Seymour, Travis Dean, Peter Handscomb (c), Jonathan Merlo, Matt Short, Sam Harper (wk), James Pattinson, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Perry, Xavier Crone, Boudy Couch and Wil Parker

NSW XI

Daniel Hughes, Matt Gilkes, Jason Sangha, Kurtis Patterson (c), Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Hayden Kerr, Peter Nevill (wk), Tanveer Sangha, Harry Conway and Chris Tremain

Match Details

NSW vs VCT, Sheffield Shield, Match 11

Date and Time: 19th November 2021, 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

Although the bowlers should get help off the surface, the batters are expected to dominate proceedings today. The new-ball phase will be critical with the pitch easing out after the first few sessions. Spin will come into play in the latter half of the match, making for a good contest. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss and put a big score on the board.

Today’s NSW vs VCT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matt Gilkes: Although Matt Gilkes has blown hot and cold throughout the season, his ability with the bat is undeniable. Likely to bat at the top of the order for New South Wales, he should score some runs, making him a must-have in your NSW vs VCT Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Daniel Hughes: Daniel Hughes has been in fine form alongside Matt Gilkes at the top of the order, scoring more than 100 runs in two matches already. His technique and experience sets him apart from the rest, making him a handy selection for your NSW vs VCT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Will Sutherland: Will Sutherland has been a consistent performer for Victoria with the ball over the last few seasons. His ability to stifle batters with his accurate lines and lengths makes him a great asset. Sutherland packs a punch with the bat as well, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Bowler

James Pattinson: James Pattinson has been fairly decent with the ball this season, but he is yet to fully hit his stride. The fiery pacer is due for a big performance and like Sutherland, also packs a punch with the bat, making for a good selection in your NSW vs VCT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NSW vs VCT Dream11 prediction team

Will Sutherland (VCT)

Daniel Hughes (NSW)

James Seymour (VCT)

Important stats for NSW vs VCT Dream11 prediction team

Peter Handscomb - 247 runs in 2 Sheffield Shield 2021 matches, Average: 61.75

Daniel Hughes - 174 runs in 2 Sheffield Shield 2021 matches, Average: 58.00

Will Sutherland - 7 wickets in 2 Sheffield Shield 2021 matches, Average: 19.57

NSW vs VCT Dream11 Prediction Today (Sheffield Shield)

NSW vs VCT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Handscomb, Matt Gilkes, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, James Seymour, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Chris Tremain, Liam Hatcher and Mitchell Perry

Captain: Daniel Hughes. Vice-captain: Peter Handscomb

NSW vs VCT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Handscomb, Moises Henriques, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, James Seymour, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Chris Tremain, Tanveer Sangha and Mitchell Perry

Captain: Will Sutherland. Vice-captain: Daniel Hughes

