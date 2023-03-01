NSW vs VCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2023, Round 9

New South Wales (NSW) will lock horns with Victoria (VCT) in the ninth-round match of Sheffield Shield 2023 on Thursday, March 2. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NSW vs VCT Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

New South Wales are struggling for form in this tournament. They have played eight matches in the tournament and are still winless. They have lost four matches while four have ended in a draw. They are currently at the bottom of the table and will be looking to put on a better show in this match in order to climb up the points table.

Victoria, on the other hand, have played decent cricket in the tournament. They too have played eight matches and have managed to win three of them. Of the other five matches, Victoria have lost two and drawn three matches. But much like their opponents, Victoria will look to win the match in order to strengthen their position in the points table.

NSW vs VCT Match Details

The ninth-round of the Sheffield Shield 2023 will be played on March 2 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney at 5.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: NSW vs VCT, Sheffield Shield, Round 9

Date and Time: March 2, 2023, 5.00 am IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

NSW vs VCT Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground will be good for batting, especially in the first innings of the match. As the game progresses, the bowlers will have more say on the wicket. The skipper winning the toss will look to bat first on this strip.

NSW vs VCT Probable Playing XIs for today's match

NSW Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NSW Probable Playing XI

Blake Nikitaras, Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Jason Sangha, Matthew Gilkes, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, and Chris Tremain.

VCT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

VCT Probable Playing XI

Travis Dean, Marcus Harris, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Campbell Kellaway, Matthew Short, Glenn Maxwell, Will Sutherland, Sam Harper, Fergus O'Neill, Mitchell Perry, and Jon Holland.

NSW vs VCT Dream11 Match Top Pick

Wicketkeeper

Sam Harper

Sam Harper has been in decent form with the bat this tournament. He is also a very stable hand behind the stumps and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

Daniel Hughes

Daniel Hughes has been pretty consistent this tournament. His current form with the bat makes him a very safe pick from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

Will Sutherland

Will Sutherland has been in brilliant all-round form in this tournament. He has given match-defining performances with both the bat and the ball and that makes him the best bet from the all-rounder section in this match.

Bowler

Mitchell Perry

Mitchell Perry has been the trump card for Victoria with the ball in this tournament. He has been lethal with the new ball and also as the ball has aged. Perry will be the best bowler pick for this match.

NSW vs VCT Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Will Sutherland

Will Sutherland's all-round form has been brilliant in this tournament. He has picked up 1096 points from seven matches and there is no better bet than him as the captain or vice-captain for this match.

Sean Abbott

Sean Abbott has been very good with the ball in this tournament. He can also make some valuable contributions with the bat lower down the order and that makes Abbott a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for NSW vs VCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Will Sutherland

Sean Abbott

Mitchell Perry

Daniel Hughes

Sam Harper

NSW vs VCT match expert tips

The pitch will have something on it for all the players. All-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more expert tips and suggestions, click here.

NSW vs VCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

AMA vs KOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Harper

Batters: Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes

All-rounders: Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Jason Sangha, Will Sutherland, F ONiell

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Mitchell Perry

NSW vs VCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NSW vs VCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Harper

Batters: Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes

All-rounders: Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Jason Sangha, Will Sutherland, F ONiell

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Mitchell Perry

Poll : 0 votes