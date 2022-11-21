NSW vs WAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2022-23, Match 14

New South Wales (NSW) will take on Western Australia (WAU) in the 14th game of the Sheffield Shield at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Tuesday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NSW vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy prediction , playing XIs and pitch report.

New South Wales are yet to find their form. They have played four games, drawing thrice and losing once. They have 7.28 points and are second from bottom in the standings.

Meanwhile, Western Australia have been in imperious form. They have won three of their four games, while the other ended in a draw against Victoria. Western Australia beat New South Wales by eight wickets earlier this season and are atop the points table with 24.52 points.

NSW vs WAU Match Details, Match 14

The 14th game of the Sheffield Shield will be played on 22nd November at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney at 5:00 am IST. The live score andcommentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NSW vs WAU, Sheffield Shield 2022-23, Match 14

Date and Time: November 22, 2022; 5:00 am IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Live Streaming and Broadcast: CA Live

NSW vs WAU Pitch Report

The track at the Sydney Cricket Ground offers a great competition between bat and ball. Batters will have to be at their very best in the initial phase of their innings, while pace bowlers can be difficult to contain, especially with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 361.5

Average second innings score: 256

NSW vs WAU Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

New South Wales: D-D-D-L

Western Australia: W-W-D-W

NSW vs WAU probable playing XIs for today’s match

New South Wales Injury/Team News

No major injury update

New South Wales Probable Playing XI

Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson (c), Jason Sangha, Moises Henriques, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt (wk), Chris Tremain, Liam Hatcher, Hayden Kerr, Chris Green / Mickey Edwards, Trent Copeland

Western Australia Injury/Team News

No major injury update

Western Australia Probable Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (c), Teague Wyllie, Hilton Cartwright, D’Arcy Short, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Kelly, Cameron Gannon, Corey Rocchiccioli, Charles Stobo, Sam Fanning / David Moody

NSW vs WAU Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Cameron Bancroft (4 matches, 279 runs, Average: 39.85)

Bancroft could be an excellent wicketkeeper pick. He has scored 279 runs at an average close to 40, including two centuries.

Top Batter pick

Hilton Cartwright (4 matches, 284 runs, Average: 56.80)

Cartwright is the second highest run-scorer for Western Australia in the competition. He has scored 284 runs at an impressive average of 56.80, with three half-centuries.

Top All-rounder pick

Sean Abbott (3 matches, 185 runs and 6 wickets)

Abbott could prove to be an interesting all-round pick. He has 185 runs at an average of 37 this season and has also taken six wickets in three games.

Top Bowler pick

Ben Dwarshuis (4 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 26.91)

Dwarshuis is the leading wicket-taker for New South Wales this season. He has scalped 12 wickets in four games at an average of 26.91.

NSW vs WAU match captain and vice-captain choices

Sam Whiteman

Whiteman has plenty of experience and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick. He's the third-highest scorer in the Sheffield Shield, making 298 runs in four games at an average close to 50.

Lance Morris

Morris has done a wonderful job with the ball and is the third highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has scalped 22 wickets in four games at an average of 18.81.

Five Must-picks with players stats for NSW vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Lance Morris 22 wickets 442 points Hilton Cartwright 284 runs 400 points Cameron Bancroft 279 runs 398 points Sam Whiteman 298 runs 386 points Sean Abbott 185 runs and 6 wickets 363 points

NSW vs WAU Match Expert Tips

Kurtis Patterson could be an X-factor pick. He has scored 269 runs at an average of 53.8 in seven innings.

NSW vs WAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Head-to-Head League

NSW vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Cameron Bancroft, Baxter Holt

Batter: Hilton Cartwright, Sam Whiteman, Kurtis Patterson

All-rounder: Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Moises Henriques

Bowler: Lance Morris, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Kelly

NSW vs WAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Grand League

NSW vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Cameron Bancroft

Batter: Hilton Cartwright, Sam Whiteman, Kurtis Patterson, Teague Wyllie

All-rounder: Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Moises Henriques

Bowler: Lance Morris, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Kelly

Poll : 0 votes