NSW vs WAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2022-23, Match 14

New South Wales (NSW) will take on Western Australia (WAU) in the 14th game of the Sheffield Shield at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Tuesday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NSW vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy prediction, playing XIs and pitch report.
New South Wales are yet to find their form. They have played four games, drawing thrice and losing once. They have 7.28 points and are second from bottom in the standings.
Meanwhile, Western Australia have been in imperious form. They have won three of their four games, while the other ended in a draw against Victoria. Western Australia beat New South Wales by eight wickets earlier this season and are atop the points table with 24.52 points.
NSW vs WAU Match Details, Match 14
The 14th game of the Sheffield Shield will be played on 22nd November at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney at 5:00 am IST. The live score andcommentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
NSW vs WAU, Sheffield Shield 2022-23, Match 14
Date and Time: November 22, 2022; 5:00 am IST
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Live Streaming and Broadcast: CA Live
NSW vs WAU Pitch Report
The track at the Sydney Cricket Ground offers a great competition between bat and ball. Batters will have to be at their very best in the initial phase of their innings, while pace bowlers can be difficult to contain, especially with the new ball.
Last 5 matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 0
Matches won by bowling first: 0
Average first innings score: 361.5
Average second innings score: 256
NSW vs WAU Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
New South Wales: D-D-D-L
Western Australia: W-W-D-W
NSW vs WAU probable playing XIs for today’s match
New South Wales Injury/Team News
No major injury update
New South Wales Probable Playing XI
Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson (c), Jason Sangha, Moises Henriques, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt (wk), Chris Tremain, Liam Hatcher, Hayden Kerr, Chris Green / Mickey Edwards, Trent Copeland
Western Australia Injury/Team News
No major injury update
Western Australia Probable Playing XI
Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (c), Teague Wyllie, Hilton Cartwright, D’Arcy Short, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Kelly, Cameron Gannon, Corey Rocchiccioli, Charles Stobo, Sam Fanning / David Moody
NSW vs WAU Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Cameron Bancroft (4 matches, 279 runs, Average: 39.85)
Bancroft could be an excellent wicketkeeper pick. He has scored 279 runs at an average close to 40, including two centuries.
Top Batter pick
Hilton Cartwright (4 matches, 284 runs, Average: 56.80)
Cartwright is the second highest run-scorer for Western Australia in the competition. He has scored 284 runs at an impressive average of 56.80, with three half-centuries.
Top All-rounder pick
Sean Abbott (3 matches, 185 runs and 6 wickets)
Abbott could prove to be an interesting all-round pick. He has 185 runs at an average of 37 this season and has also taken six wickets in three games.
Top Bowler pick
Ben Dwarshuis (4 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 26.91)
Dwarshuis is the leading wicket-taker for New South Wales this season. He has scalped 12 wickets in four games at an average of 26.91.
NSW vs WAU match captain and vice-captain choices
Sam Whiteman
Whiteman has plenty of experience and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick. He's the third-highest scorer in the Sheffield Shield, making 298 runs in four games at an average close to 50.
Lance Morris
Morris has done a wonderful job with the ball and is the third highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has scalped 22 wickets in four games at an average of 18.81.
Five Must-picks with players stats for NSW vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
NSW vs WAU Match Expert Tips
Kurtis Patterson could be an X-factor pick. He has scored 269 runs at an average of 53.8 in seven innings.
NSW vs WAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Cameron Bancroft, Baxter Holt
Batter: Hilton Cartwright, Sam Whiteman, Kurtis Patterson
All-rounder: Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Moises Henriques
Bowler: Lance Morris, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Kelly
NSW vs WAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Cameron Bancroft
Batter: Hilton Cartwright, Sam Whiteman, Kurtis Patterson, Teague Wyllie
All-rounder: Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Moises Henriques
Bowler: Lance Morris, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Kelly