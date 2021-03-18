NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Women’s National Cricket League Match – March 19th, 2021

New South Wales Women will take on Queensland in the 27th match of the Women’s National Cricket League on Friday.

In their previous Women's National Cricket League match against Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales opted to bat first after winning the toss.

Alyssa Healy led from the front, scoring 92 off 97. Helped by solid contributions from Rachel Trenaman, Ashleigh Gardner and Sammy Jo-Johnson, New South Wales posted 337 on the board. Their bowlers then restricted the opposition to just 259.

Meanwhile, Queensland Women restricted Tasmania to just 226 after opting to field first in their last Women's National Cricket League match. Despite a shaky start to their innings, Georgia Redmayne scored 90, and Grace Harris scored a century to complete the run chase.

Nevertheless, an exciting Women's National Cricket League match could beckon between the two sides.

Women's National Cricket League: Squads to choose from

New South Wales Women

Sammy Jo Johnson (C), Erin Burns, Rachel Trenaman, Maddy Darke (WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Anika Learoyd, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell, Lisa Griffith, Emma Hughes, Tahlia Wilson, Lauren Smith.

Queensland Women

Georgia Redmayne (C & WK), Georgia Volla, Charli Knot, Grace Harris, Ellie Johnston, Courtney Sippel, Holly Ferling, Laura Kimmince, Meagan Dixon, Lilly Mills, Ruth Johnston, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Prestwidge.

Predicted Playing 11s

New South Wales Women

Sammy Jo Johnson (C), Erin Burns, Rachel Trenaman, Maddy Darke (WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Anika Learoyd, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell, Lisa Griffith, Emma Hughes.

Queensland Women

Georgia Redmayne (C & WK), Georgia Volla, Charli Knot, Grace Harris, Ellie Johnston, Courtney Sippel, Holly Ferling, Laura Kimmince, Meagan Dixon, Lilly Mills, Ruth Johnston.

Match Details

Match: New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women, Match 27.

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney.

Date and Time: 19th March, 2021; 4:30 AM IST.

Pitch Report

The track is expected to assist the fast bowlers, as there could be movement off the surface. Batters will need to get their eye in before going big.

