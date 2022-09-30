NSW-W vs WA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australian Women's ODD 2022-23, Match 7

New South Wales (NSW-W) will take on Western Australia (WA-W) in the seventh game of the Australian Women's ODD 2022-23 at the North Sydney Oval Stadium in Sydney on Friday (September 30). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the NSW-W vs WA-W Dream11 prediction.

New South Wales started their campaign poorly, losing back-to-back games to Queensland Fire. Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner will look to step up as the team seek their first victory of the season. Western Australia, meanwhile, have won two of their three games, thanks to the exploits of Alana King and Beth Mooney, and will look to extend their winning streak to three games.

NSW-W vs WA-W, Match Details

The seventh match of the Australian Women's ODD 2022-23 between New South Wales and Western Australia will be played on September 30 at the North Sydney Oval Stadium in Sydney.

The game is set to commence at 10.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NSW-W vs WA-W, Match 7, Australian Women's ODD 2022-23

Date & Time: September 30, 2022; 10.30 am IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval Stadium, Sydney

Live Streaming: Fancode

NSW-W vs WA-W, Pitch Report

The North Sydney Oval Stadium has proven to be an excellent batting surface, with pacers expected to find some movement with the new ball. The average first innings score at this venue is around 265 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

NSW-W vs WA-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

New South Wales Women: L-L

Western Australia Women: W

NSW-W vs WA-W Probable Playing XIs Today

New South Wales Women injury/team news

No injury concerns

New South Wales Women Probable Playing XI

Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Tahlia Wilson, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Anika Learoyd, Maitlan Brown, Sammy Jo Johnson, Lauren Smith, Jade Allen, Ebony Hoskin

Western Australia Women injury/team news

No injury concerns

Western Australia Women Probable Playing XI

Chloe Piparo (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Darke, Mathilda Carmichael, Charis Bekker, Amy Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Lilly Mills, Alana King, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Wyllie

NSW-W vs WA-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Beth Mooney (168 runs in two games; Average: 168)

She is a destructive batter and has scored 168 runs at an average of 168.00 in two games. She could prove to be valuable behind the stumps too.

Top Batter Pick

Chloe Piparo (119 runs in two games, Average: 119)

The talented right-handed opening batter is well-known for her ability to score big runs. She has amassed 119 runs at an average of 119.00 in two games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Erin Burns (51 runs & two wickets in two games)

Burns has been outstanding with both bat and ball. She has scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 78.67 and taken two wickets in as many games.

Top Bowler Pick

Alana King (Eight wickets in two games)

She has been exceptional with the ball in the tournament, picking up eight wickets in two games and could be a key pick for your fantasy team.

NSW-W vs WA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashleigh Gardner

Gardner is a talented all-rounder who has been in excellent form in recent years for her national team. She's yet to find her form in the tournament, but given her abilities, she's a must-have in your NSW-W vs WA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Amy Edgar

She's an talented all-rounder who has been doing well for her team, scoring 20 runs and taking three wickets in two games while being economical. That makes her an excellent pick in your NSW-W vs WA-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Five must-picks with player stats for NSW-W vs WA-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Players Players Stats Taneale Peschel Three wickets in two games Lily Mills Two wickets in two games Maddy Darke 62 runs in two games Phoebe Litchfield 58 runs in two games Chloe Piparo 119 runs in two games

NSW-W vs WA-W match expert tips 7th match

Sammy Jo Johnson is a consistent performer with both bat and ball for her team. She has taken four wickets while being economical and has scored 28 runs. Johnson could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

NSW-W vs WA-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 7th match, Head To Head League

NSW-W vs WA-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Chloe Piparo, Lauren Smith, P Litchfield

All-Rounders: Sammy Jonason, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Amy Edgar

Bowlers: Alana King, Taneale Peschel, Ebony Hoskin

NSW-W vs WA-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 7th match, Grand League

NSW-W vs WA-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, P Litchfield

All-Rounders: Sammy Jonason, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns

Bowlers: Alana King, Lilly Mills, Ebony Hoskin

