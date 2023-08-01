NTS vs AC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for CDU Men's Top End Series 2023, Match 4

The NCT Strike (NTS) will take on the ACT Comets (AC) in the third match of the CDU Men's Top End Series 2023 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Tuesday, August 1. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NTS vs ACDream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The NCT Strike have played one match in the tournament so far and have managed to win it. The ACT Comets, on the other hand, have lost their first game and are currently at the bottom of the table.

While NCT Strike will try to win this match and maintain their position at the top of the table, the Comets will need a win to climb up in the points table.

NTS vs AC Match Details

The third match of the CDU Men's Top End Series 2023 will be played on August 2 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The match will commence at 2.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NTS vs AC, Match 4, CDU Men's Top End Series 2023

Date and Time: August 1, 2023, Tuesday; 2.00 pm IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

NTS vs AC Probable Playing XIs

NTS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NTS Probable Playing XI

M Kudra, J Sangha, J Dickman, J Wood, C Edmondstone, B Symons, H Martin, J Kann, P Uppal, M Hammond, and T Menzies.

AC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AC Probable Playing XI

T Vane Tempest, E Bell, N Broes, T Hays, Z Keogh, B Faunce, B Thomas, M Solway, Z Honeybrook, H Jacobs, and J Slater.

NTS vs AC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - M Kudra

M Kudra did not had a good start to the tournament. But he looked good behind the stumps and will be a good wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter - Jack Wood

Jack Wood looked good with the bat although he did not go big in the first match. But he delivered with the ball and that makes him a key pick for the match.

All-rounder - Param Uppal

Param Uppal looked good with the bat in the first match. He will be a good all-rounder pick for the match along with Josh Kann.

Bowler - Tom Menzies

Tom Menzies looked in great rhythm in the first match and he made the best use of it with the ball. He delivered a match-winning spell and looks like the best bowler pick for the match.

NTS vs AC match captain and vice-captain choices

Jack Wood

Jack Wood has already proved his mettle with the ball in the tournament. He can also be a useful contributor with the bat and that makes him a very useful pick for the match.

Josh Kann

Josh Kann played a decent knock with the bat in the first match and also did a pretty good job with the ball. Kann will be a good choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match to maximise points in both innings of the match.

Five Must-Picks for NTS vs AC, Match 4

M Kudra

Jack Wood

Josh Kann

Param Uppal

Tom Menzies

NTS vs AC Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Marrara Cricket Ground will be good for bowling, especially at the beginning of the match. Seamers and middle-order batters will be good choices for the match.

NTS vs AC Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: M Kudra

Batters: Jason Sangha, J Dickman, Jack Wood, N Broes

All-rounders: Param Uppal, Josh Kann, H Martin

Bowlers: M Hammond, Tom Menzies, Z Honeybrooks.

