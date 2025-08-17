NTS vs ACT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australian Top End T20 Series 2025, Match 14

The 14th match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will see NT Strike (NTS) squaring off against the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) at the Cazalys Arena in Darwin on Monday, August 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NTS vs ACT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

NT Strike have won both of their last two matches. They won their previous game against Hobart Hurricanes Academy by two wickets. Australian Capital Territory, on the other hand, have won none of their last two matches. They lost their last game of the season to Melbourne Renegades Academy by nine wickets.

Both teams will look to win today's match and improve their position in the points table.

NTS vs ACT Match Details

The 14th match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will be played on August 18 at the Cazalys Arena in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NTS vs ACT, 14th Match

Date and Time: 18th August 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Cazalys Arena, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cazalys Arena in Darwin is a well-balanced one, offering equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers.

NTS vs ACT Form Guide

NTS - Won two of their last two matches

ACT - Won none of their last two matches

NTS vs ACT Probable Playing XI

NTS Playing XI

No injury updates

Cadell McMahon (wk), Jake Weatherald, Jacob Dickman, Connor Carroll, D’Arcy Short, Matt Hammond, Hamish Martin, Kane Richardson, Jordan Silk, Tom Menzies, Thomas Andrews

ACT Playing XI

No injury updates

Michael McNamara (wk), Zac Maron, Nicholas Broes, Eesam Rahman, Scott Murn, Zak Keogh, Kai Brunker, Jake Smith, Dave Dubey, Tom Hogan, Samuel Skelly

NTS vs ACT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M McNamara

M McNamara is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every domestic game. C McMohan is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

J Silk

J Weatherald and J Silk are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. J Silk is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He has smashed 32 runs in the last two matches. N Broes is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

D Short

M Hammond and D Short are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Short will bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 56 runs and taken three wickets in the last two games. Z Keogh is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

T Andrews

The top bowlers to pick for today's Dream11 team are K Richardson and T Andrews. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. T Andrews is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has smashed 36 runs and taken three wickets in the last two games. T Hogan is another good bowler for today's match.

NTS vs ACT match captain and vice-captain choices

D Short

D Short is one of the most crucial picks from NT Strike as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He has smashed 56 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches.

M Hammond

M Hammond is another good pick from the NT Strike squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs and bat in the middle order. He has smashed 51 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for NTS vs ACT, 14th Match

T Andrew

D Short

M Hammond

K Richardson

Z Keogh

NT Strike vs Australian Capital Territory Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

NT Strike vs Australian Capital Territory Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M McNamara

Batters: J Silk, J Weatherald

All-rounders: D Short, M Hammond, Z Keogh, E Rahman, H Martin

Bowlers: T Andrews, K Richardson, T Hogan

NT Strike vs Australian Capital Territory Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C McMohan

Batters: J Silk, N Broes

All-rounders: D Short, M Hammond, Z Keogh, H Martin

Bowlers: T Andrews, K Richardson, T Hogan, T Menzies

