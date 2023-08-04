NTS vs MRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CDU Men's Top End Series, Match 13

The 13th match of the CDU Men's Top End Series will see Northern Territory Strike (NTS) squaring off against Melbourne Renegades (MRA) at the TIO Stadium in Darwin on Friday, August 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NTS vs MRA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Northern Territory Strike have won all of their last four matches. Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, have two victories in three appearances.

Looking at the form, NTS are the favorites heading into this contest, but expect a tough fight from the Renegades.

NTS vs MRA Match Details

The 13th match of the CDU Men's Top End Series will be played on August 4 at the TIO Stadium in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NTS vs MRA, Match 13

Date and Time: 4th August 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: TIO Stadium, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. You might expect a high-scoring match today.

NTS vs MRA Form Guide

NTS - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

MRA - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

NTS vs MRA Probable Playing XI

NTS Playing XI

No injury updates

Jacob Dickman, M Kudra (wk), Jason Sangha, Coby Edmondstone, Joshua Kann, Brodie Symons, Param Uppal (c), Hugo Matthias, Jack Wood, Matt Hammond, Tom Menzies

MRA Playing XI

No injury updates

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Dylan Brasher, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland (c), Fergus O'Neill, David Moody, Jai Lemire (wk), Lloyd Pope, Matthew Fotia, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha

NTS vs MRA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Lemire

J Lemire is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Kudra is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Sangha

J Sangha and J Fraser are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Wood played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Martin

W Sutherland and H Martin are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Uppal is another good all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Kellapotha

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Steward and R Kellapotha. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Fotia is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NTS vs MRA match captain and vice-captain choices

P Uppal

P Uppal will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 274 points in the last four matches of the season.

R Kellapotha

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Kellapotha as he will bat in the middle order and may bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 374 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for NTS vs MRA, Match 13

H Martin

P Uppal

R Kellapotha

M Fotia

J Wood

Northern Territory Strike vs Melbourne Renegades Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Territory Strike vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Kudra

Batters: J Fraser, J Sangha, J Wood

All-rounders: H Martin, P Uppal (c), W Sutherland, B Symons

Bowlers: R Kellapotha (vc), M Fotia, T Steward

Northern Territory Strike vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Lemire

Batters: J Sangha, J Wood

All-rounders: H Martin (vc), P Uppal, W Sutherland

Bowlers: R Kellapotha (c), M Fotia, T Steward, J Baraba, L Pope