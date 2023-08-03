NTS vs MSA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for CDU Men's Top End Series, Match 10

The tenth game of the CDU Men's Top End Series will see Northern Territory Strike (NTS) square off against Melbourne Stars (MSA) at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin, Australia, on Thursday, August 3.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NTS vs MSA Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Northern Territory have won all their last three games, while the Stars are winless in two. Melbourne will give it their all to win the game, but Northern Territory are expected to prevail.

NTS vs MSA Match Details

The tenth game of the CDU Men's Top End Series will be played on August 3 at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin, Australia at 11:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NTS vs MSA, Match 10

Date and Time: August 3, 2023; 11:00 am IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2), Darwin, Australia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. Expect a high-scoring game. The last game played here between Melbourne Stars and Pakistan A saw 295 runs scored for the loss of 16 wickets.

NTS vs MSA Form Guide

NTS - W W W

MSA - L L

NTS vs MSA Probable Playing XIs

NTS

No injury update

Jacob Dickman, M Kudra (wk), Jason Sangha, Coby Edmondstone, Joshua Kann, Brodie Symons, Param Uppal (c), Hugo Matthias, Jack Wood, Matt Hammond, Tom Menzies

MSA

No injury update

Harry Dixon, T O'Donnell, Campbell Kellaway, Tom Rogers, Xavier A Crone, S Harper (c & wk), Reiley Mark, Arjun Nair, Wil Parker, Sam Elliott, Harkirat Bajwa

NTS vs MSA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Harper

Harper is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. M Kudra is another good pick.

Batters

J Sangha

Sangha and T Fraser are the two best batter picks. J Wood played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Nair

J Kann and Nair are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Uppal is another good all-rounder pick.

Bowlers

M Hammond

The top bowler picks are W Parker and Hammond. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. J Baraba is another good pick.

NTS vs MSA match captain and vice-captain choices

A Nair

Nair bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 270 points in the last two games.

J Kann

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Kann the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and bowls. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 295 points in the last three games.

Five must-picks for NTS vs MSA, Match 10

J Kann

H Martin

P Uppal

A Nair

J Wood

Northern Territory Strike vs Melbourne Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Territory Strike vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Harper

Batters: T Fraser, J Sangha, J Wood

All-rounders: H Martin, B Symons, P Uppal, A Nair, J Kann

Bowlers: M Hammond, W Parker

Northern Territory Strike vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Harper

Batters: T Fraser, J Sangha, J Wood

All-rounders: H Martin, R Mark, P Uppal, A Nair, J Kann

Bowlers: J Baraba, W Parker