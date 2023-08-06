NTS vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for CDU Men's Top End Series, Final

The final of the CDU Men's Top End Series will see Northern Territory Strike (NTS) square off against Pakistan A (PK-A) at the TIO Stadium in Darwin on Sunday, August 6. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NTS vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Northern Territory have won their last five games, while Pakistan A have won four of their last five. Pakistan A will give their all to win the game, but Northern Territory are expected to prevail.

NTS vs PK-A Match Details

The final of the CDU Men's Top End Series will be played on August 6 at the TIO Stadium in Darwin at 11:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NTS vs PK-A, Final

Date and Time: August 6, 2023; 11:00 am IST

Venue: TIO Stadium, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams could prefer to bat second on the fresh pitch, so expect a high-scoring game. The last game played here between Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars saw 265 runs scored for the loss of 11 wickets.

NTS vs PK-A Form Guide

NTS - Won five of their last five games

PK-A - Won four of their last five games

NTS vs PK-A Probable Playing XIs

NTS

No injury update

Jacob Dickman, M Kudra (wk), Jason Sangha, Coby Edmondstone, Joshua Kann, Brodie Symons, Param Uppal (c), Hugo Matthias, Jack Wood, Matt Hammond, Tom Menzies

PK-A

No injury update

Basit Ali, Shawaiz Irfan, Shamyl Hussain, Ali Asfand, Amir Hussain, Irfan Khan, Wahaj Riaz, Arafat Minhas, Aaliyan Mehmood, Rohail Nazir (c & wk), Faisal Akram

NTS vs PK-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Irfan

Irfan is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. R Nazir is another good pick.

Batters

J Sangha

Sangha and S Hussain are the two best batter picks. J Wood played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

H Martin

A Minhas and Martin are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Uppal is another good all-rounder pick.

Bowlers

A Asfand

The top bowler picks are J Baraba and Asfand. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. F Akram is another good pick.

NTS vs PK-A match captain and vice-captain choices

P Uppal

Uppal bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 342 points in the last five games.

H Martin

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Martin as the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also bowls. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 416 points in the last five games.

Five must-picks for NTS vs PK-A, Final

H Martin

P Uppal

J Kann

A Minhas

J Wood

Northern Territory Strike vs Pakistan A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Territory Strike vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Irfan, R Nazir

Batters: S Hussain, J Sangha, J Wood

All-rounders: H Martin, P Uppal, J Kann, A Minhas

Bowlers: A Asfand, J Baraba

Northern Territory Strike vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Irfan

Batters: J Sangha, J Wood

All-rounders: H Martin, P Uppal, J Kann, A Minhas

Bowlers: A Asfand, J Baraba, T Menzies, F Akram