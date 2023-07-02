NTT vs CYC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Strike League OD, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Strike League OD will see Northern Tide (NTT) squaring off against City Cyclones (CYC) at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Sunday, July 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NTT vs CYC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Northern Tide won their last match against the Southern Storm by 99 runs. City Cyclones, on the other hand, won their last match of the season against Desert Blaze by 4 wickets.

City Cyclones will give it their all to win the match, but Northern Tide are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NTT vs CYC Match Details

The 3rd match of the Strike League OD will be played on July 2 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NTT vs CYC, Match 3

Date and Time: 2nd July 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. Spinners might come into play in second innings. The last match played on this pitch was between Southern Storm and Northern Tide, where a total of 465 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

NTT vs CYC Form Guide

NTT - W

CYC - W

NTT vs CYC Probable Playing XI

NTT Playing XI

No injury updates

Ryan King, Douwtjie Hoogenboezem, Max Bryant (c), Corey Hunter, Michael Kudra (wk), Sam Elder, Cooper Connolly, Lloyd Pope, Josh Baraba, Hanno Jacobs, Jesse Willmott

CYC Playing XI

No injury updates

Isaac Conway (wk), Sam Heazlett, Coby Edmondstone, Lochie Hardy, Jayden Goodwin, Hamish Martin, Harrish Kannan, Reiley Mark, Wil Parker, Seamus Keogh, Caelan Maladay

NTT vs CYC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Conway

I Conway is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Kudra is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Bryant

S Heazlett and M Bryant are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. C Hunter played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Connolly

H Martin and C Connolly are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Elder is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

L Pope

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Parker and L Pope. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Willmott is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NTT vs CYC match captain and vice-captain choices

C Connolly

C Connolly will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 39 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

M Bryant

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Bryant as he will bat in the top order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 9 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for NTT vs CYC, Match 3

M Bryant

C Connolly

H Martin

H Jacobs

L Pope

Northern Tide vs City Cyclones Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 5 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Tide vs City Cyclones Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Conway

Batters: C Hunter, S Heazlett, M Bryant

All-rounders: C Connolly (c), H Martin (vc)

Bowlers: L Pope, C Maladay, H Jacobs, J Willmott, W Parker

Northern Tide vs City Cyclones Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Kudra

Batters: C Hunter, L Hardy, M Bryant (vc)

All-rounders: C Connolly (c), H Martin

Bowlers: L Pope, C Maladay, H Jacobs, J Willmott, W Parker

