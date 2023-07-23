NTT vs CYC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, and Pitch Report for Strike League OD, Match 10

The 10th match of the Strike League OD will see Northern Tide (NTT) squaring off against City Cyclones (CYC) at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Sunday, July 23.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NTT vs CYC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Northern Tide have won three of their last four matches. City Cyclones, on the other hand, have won one of their last four matches. City Cyclones will give it their all to win the match, but the Northern Tide are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NTT vs CYC Match Details

The 10th match of the Strike League OD will be played on July 23 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 9:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NTT vs CYC, Match 10

Date and Time: July 23, 2023, 9:30 am IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters and both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. Spinners might come into play in the second innings. The last match played on this pitch was between Desert Blaze and City Cyclones, where a total of 544 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

NTT vs CYC Form Guide

NTT - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

CYC - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

NTT vs CYC Probable Playing XI

NTT Playing XI

No injury updates

Ryan King, Douwtjie Hoogenboezem, Max Bryant (c), Corey Hunter, Michael Kudra (wk), Sam Elder, Cooper Connolly, Lloyd Pope, Josh Baraba, Hanno Jacobs, Jesse Willmott

CYC Playing XI

No injury updates

Isaac Conway (wk), Sam Heazlett, Coby Edmondstone, Lochie Hardy, Jayden Goodwin, Hamish Martin, Harrish Kannan, Reiley Mark, Wil Parker, Seamus Keogh, Caelan Maladay

NTT vs CYC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Conway

I Conway is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Kudra is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Bryant

S Heazlett and M Bryant are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Goodwin played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Elder

R Mark and S Elder are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. H Kannan is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

L Pope

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Jacobs and L Pope. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Willmott is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NTT vs CYC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Heazlett

S Heazlett will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 254 points in the last four matches.

J Goodwin

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Goodwin the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 264 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for NTT vs CYC, Match 10

M Bryant

J Goodwin

S Heazlett

H Jacobs

L Pope

Northern Tide vs City Cyclones Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three top order batters. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Tide vs City Cyclones Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Conway

Batters: R King, J Goodwin, S Heazlett, M Bryant

All-rounders: S Elder, R Mack

Bowlers: L Pope, H Jacobs, J Willmott, W Parker

Northern Tide vs City Cyclones Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Conway

Batters: R King, J Goodwin, S Heazlett, M Doolan, D Hoogenboezem

All-rounders: R Mack

Bowlers: L Pope, H Jacobs, J Willmott, C Maladay