NTT vs STS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s CDU Strike League 50 Over Series match – June 25, 2023

The second match of the CDU Strike League 50 Over Series is slated to take place between Northern Tide and Southern Storm on June 25. The game will take place at Cazalys Oval Cricket Ground in Darwin and will kick off at 9:30 AM IST.

Both teams will be raring to go and get their campaigns off to a winning start. The contest will give us a glimpse of the talent that is brewing at the grassroots level of Australian domestic cricket.

Here are the top three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the NTT vs STS Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Josh Brown (STS) - 8.5 credits

BBL - Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers

Josh Brown is an integral part of the Brisbane Heat franchise in the Big Bash League. He has an explosive strike rate of 148.27 and averages just under 20. The 29-year-old has amassed 258 runs in 14 innings, including a top score of 62.

Brown is highly talented and will only improve with more games under his belt. We recommend picking him as captain or vice-captain in your NTT vs STS Dream11 prediction team.

#2 Param Uppal (STS) - 8 credits

One Day Cup - QLD v CA XI

Param Uppal, who hails from Chandigarh, has impressed with his consistent performances in first-class cricket. In his last domestic multi-day game, Uppal scored 74 and 11* and picked up combined figures of 2/27 against Tasmania's Second Xl team.

The Indian-origin all-rounder has form on his side and we are confident that he will bring his A-game to the fore. He is worth a pick as captain or vice-captain in your NTT vs STS Dream11 prediction team.

#1 Max Bryant (NTT) - 9 credits

BBL - Heat v Stars

Max Bryant is a highly accomplished T20 batter who has performed well in domestic T20 competitions across Australia. He has scored 1,164 runs at an average of 21.16 and a strike rate of over 130, with 131 fours and 40 sixes to his name.

Bryant is an elegant batsman with a knack for delivering in big matches. He is our top pick as captain or vice-captain in your NTT vs STS Dream11 prediction team.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in today's NTT vs STS Dream11 contest? Max Bryant Param Uppal 0 votes