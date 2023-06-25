NTT vs STS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Strike League OD, Match 2

The 2nd match of the Strike League OD will see the Northern Tide (NTT) squaring off against Southern Storm (STS) at the Cazalys Arena in Darwin on Sunday, June 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NTT vs STS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament, and would look to start off on a positive note.

Southern Storm will give it their all to win the match, but the Northern Tide are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NTT vs STS Match Details

The 2nd match of the Strike League OD will be played on June 25 at the Cazalys Arena in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NTT vs STS, Match 2

Date and Time: 25th June 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cazalys Arena, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match where top order batsmen will be crucial. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch.

NTT vs STS Form Guide

NTT - Will be playing their first match

STS - Will be playing their first match

NTT vs STS Probable Playing XI

NTT Playing XI

No injury updates

Corey Hunter, Max Bryant, Anthony Adlam, Cooper Connolly, Jackson Isakka, Sam Elder, Michael Kudra (wk), Jesse Willmott, Llyod Pope, Tom McGann

STS Playing XI

No injury updates

Dylan Mullen, Farzan Chowna, Isaac Higgins, Jacob Dickman, Jason Sangha, Josh Brown, Param Uppal, Toby Gray, Joel Curtis (wk), Billy Stanlake, Vincent Huf

NTT vs STS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Curtis

J Curtis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Kudra is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Brown

M Bryant and J Brown are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T McGann played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Sangha

C Connolly and J Sangha are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Uppal is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

B Stanlake

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Pope and B Stanlake. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Willmott is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NTT vs STS match captain and vice-captain choices

J Sangha

J Sangha will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

M Bryant

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Bryant as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for NTT vs STS, Match 2

M Bryant

J Sangha

J Brown

B Stanlake

L Pope

Northern Tide vs Southern Storm Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Tide vs Southern Storm Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Curtis, M Kudra

Batters: J Brown (vc), M Bryant, T McGann

All-rounders: S Elder, C Connolly, J Sangha (c), P Uppal

Bowlers: B Stanlake, L Pope

Northern Tide vs Southern Storm Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Curtis

Batters: J Brown, M Bryant (vc), T McGann, C Hunter

All-rounders: C Connolly, J Sangha (c), P Uppal

Bowlers: B Stanlake, L Pope, J Willmott

