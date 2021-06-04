NW vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Spice Isle T10 - June 4, 2021

In the 15th match of Spice Isle T10, the Nutmeg Warriors will clash against the Bay Leaf Blasters at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Friday.

All is not going well for the Nutmeg Warriors. The team started the tournament on a winning note but has gone on to lose two back-to-back games. In their previous match, the Warriors lost to the Ginger Generals by 14 runs.

Meanwhile, the Bay Leaf Blasters started the tournament with two back-to-back defeats but their inspirational comeback to register two consecutive wins is one of the highlights of the competition. In their previous game, the Blasters defeated the Saffron Strikers by seven wickets. Going forward, they would love to continue their winning run.

Squads to choose from

Nutmeg Warriors

Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph.

Bay Leaf Blasters

Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith, Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards.

Probable Playing XIs

Nutmeg Warriors

Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Samuel Charles (wk), Darel Cyrus, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Seandell Regis, Josh Thomas

Bay Leaf Blasters

Devon Smith (c), Markel Baptiste, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Deron Hypolite, Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), Craig Williams

Match Details

Match: Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, Match 15

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Date and Time (IST): 4th June, 11:30 PM

Pitch report

The 22-yard track at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada is a pure flat track and it’s a delight for the batters right from the word go. The ball comes nicely on to the bat with 110 being the first innings average score.

However, chasing teams, with their calculated approach, are doing exceedingly well on this wicket.

Spice Isle T10 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NW vs BLB)

NW vs BLB Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Leon Chichester, Seandell Regis, Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Keron Charles, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson

Captain: Andre Fletcher Vice-captain: Devon Smith

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Samuel Charles, Devon Smith, Donald Mc Donald, Seandell Regis, Andre Fletcher, Deron Hypolite, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Josh Thomas, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson

Captain: Markel Baptiste Vice-captain: Richard Rogers

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee