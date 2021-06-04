NW vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Spice Isle T10 - June 4, 2021

In the 15th match of Spice Isle T10, the Nutmeg Warriors will clash against the Bay Leaf Blasters at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Friday.
All is not going well for the Nutmeg Warriors. The team started the tournament on a winning note but has gone on to lose two back-to-back games. In their previous match, the Warriors lost to the Ginger Generals by 14 runs.
Meanwhile, the Bay Leaf Blasters started the tournament with two back-to-back defeats but their inspirational comeback to register two consecutive wins is one of the highlights of the competition. In their previous game, the Blasters defeated the Saffron Strikers by seven wickets. Going forward, they would love to continue their winning run.
Squads to choose from
Nutmeg Warriors
Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph.
Bay Leaf Blasters
Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith, Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards.
Probable Playing XIs
Nutmeg Warriors
Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Samuel Charles (wk), Darel Cyrus, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Seandell Regis, Josh Thomas
Bay Leaf Blasters
Devon Smith (c), Markel Baptiste, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Deron Hypolite, Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), Craig Williams
Match Details
Match: Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, Match 15
Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
Date and Time (IST): 4th June, 11:30 PM
Pitch report
The 22-yard track at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada is a pure flat track and it’s a delight for the batters right from the word go. The ball comes nicely on to the bat with 110 being the first innings average score.
However, chasing teams, with their calculated approach, are doing exceedingly well on this wicket.
Spice Isle T10 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NW vs BLB)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Leon Chichester, Seandell Regis, Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Keron Charles, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson
Captain: Andre Fletcher Vice-captain: Devon Smith
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Samuel Charles, Devon Smith, Donald Mc Donald, Seandell Regis, Andre Fletcher, Deron Hypolite, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Josh Thomas, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson
Captain: Markel Baptiste Vice-captain: Richard Rogers