NW vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spice Isle T10 Match - June 9, 2021

The Nutmeg Warriors will take on the Bay Leaf Warriors in the 28th match of the Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Wednesday.

The Nutmeg Warriors, who have won just three of their nine Spice Isle T10 matches, are not in the running for a playoff spot. They beat the Clove Challengers by nine wickets in their last game.

The Bay Leaf Blasters, on the other hand, have also won three of their nine matches and are currently fourth in the Spice Isle T10 standings. They will head into Wednesday's game on the back of a loss to the Saffron Strikers via Super Over.

Squads to choose from

Nutmeg Warriors

Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph.

Bay Leaf Blasters

Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith, Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards.

Probable Playing XIs

Nutmeg Warriors

Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Jevon Andrew (wk), Darel Cyrus, Riddick Hayling, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Dane Murray, Seandell Regis, Josh Thomas

Bay Leaf Blasters

Devon Smith (c), Keron Charles, Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Deron Hypolite, Josh Noel, Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), Craig Williams, Ronel Williams

Match Details

Match: Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, Match 28

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Date and Time: 9th June, 7:00 PM IST

Pitch report

While the pitch at the National Cricket Stadium is a pretty decent wicket to bat on, the bowlers have found some assistance off the surface as well. It's easier to bat in the first innings as the pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NW vs BLB)

NW vs BLB Dream11 Team - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Seandell Regis, Jalon Olive, Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis, Sharkim Edwards, Amikel Dubissette, Richard Rogers, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-captain: Devon Smith

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Noel, Devon Smith, Seandell Regis, Donald McDonald, Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis, Deron Hypolite, Amikel Dubissette, Richard Rogers, Keron Charles, Josh Thomas

Captain: Seandell Regis. Vice-captain: Deron Hypolite

Edited by Samya Majumdar