NW vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 7

Nutmeg Warriors (NW) will face off against Ginger Generals (GG) in the seventh match of the Spice Isle T10 at the St. George's Stadium in Grenada on Friday.

Nutmeg Warriors' dominance has continued into this season. They have won both of their matches so far, defeating Bay Leaf Blasters by nine wickets and Saffron Strikers by 34 runs.

Ginger Generals got off to a good start as well, defeating Cinnamon Pacers by eight wickets in a rain-delayed match. So far, they have a very good head-to-head record against the Nutmeg Warriors, having defeated them in both matches last year.

NW vs GG Probable Playing 11 Today

NW XI

Benjamin Wavel (wk), Andre Fletcher (c), Seandell Regis, Donald McDonald, Keishon Mitchell, Keron Cottoy, Sheldon Joseph, Akeem Alexis, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Alex Moses.

GG XI

Samuel Charles (wk), Roland Cato (c), George Keone, Kimani Melius, Adrian Thomas, MC Donald, Charles Reynold, Kimo Peters, Johann Jeremiah, Edward Larry, Redhead Nicklaus.

Match Details

NW vs GG, Match 7th, Spice Isle T10

Date and Time: 08 April, 12:00 AM

Venue: St. George's Stadium, Grenada.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the St. George's Stadium is well-balanced. Batting has been easier in the early stages of the game, while bowlers have proven to be more effective in the second innings. The team that wins the toss will almost undoubtedly choose to bat first in addition to playing freely.

Today’s NW vs GG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Benjamin Wavel: He scored 28 runs in 14 balls in his first game and showed good touch with the bat. Wavel will look to contribute with the bat and behind the stumps for his team.

Batters

Andre Fletcher: Fletcher had an outstanding last outing, scoring 62 runs off just 26 balls at a strike rate of 238.5, including four 4s and six 6s. He is expected to continue his form against GG.

All-rounders

Keron Cottoy: He has not been effective with the bat, but has been effective with the ball, picking up two wickets at an average of 14.50. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Darel Cyrus: His bowling performance has been outstanding thus far. He is currently the leading wicket-taker with four scalps at an average of 7.50.

5 best players to pick in NW vs GG Dream11 prediction team

Seandell Regis (NW): 108 points

Charles Reynold (GG): 68 points

Donald McDonald (NW): 24 points

Kimo Peters (GG): 76 points

Akeem Alexis (NW): 42 points

Important Stats for NW vs GG Dream11 prediction team

Sheldon Joseph: Three wickets in two matches; bowling average: 8.00

Kimo Peters: Two wickets in his previous game; bowling average: 3.00

Roland Cato: 20 runs in his previous game; batting average: 20.00

NW vs GG Dream11 Prediction Today

NW vs GG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Benjamin Wavel, Andre Fletcher, Roland Cato, Seandell Regis, Keron Cottoy, MC Donald, Sheldon Joseph, Kimo Peters, Redhead Nicklaus, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson

Captain: Keron Cottoy. Vice-captain: Andre Fletcher.

NW vs GG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Samuel Charles, Andre Fletcher, Roland Cato, Seandell Regis, Keron Cottoy, MC Donald, Sheldon Joseph, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson

Captain: Keron Cottoy. Vice-captain: Sheldon Joseph.

