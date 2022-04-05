NW vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 2

Nutmeg Warriors (NW) will lock horns with Saffron Strikers (SS) in the second match of the Spice Isle T10 at the St. George's Stadium in Grenada on Wednesday.

Both teams will be excited to play their first game of the tournament. Many players from both teams are returning from the recently-concluded Vincy T10 league.

Saffron Strikers will be led by Ryan John. They will be looking to repeat their league stage success from last year, when they finished first.

Meanwhile, Nutmeg Warriors ended up winning the tournament last time by defeating Cinnamon Pacers in the final by 19 runs. Andre Fletcher will take charge of the team as they look to defend their title.

NW vs SS Probable Playing 11 Today

NW XI

Benjamin Wavel (wk), Andre Fletcher (c), Seandell Regis, Donald McDonald, Keron Cottoy, Akeem Alexis, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Isaiah Simon, Alex Moses.

SS XI

Lendon Lawrence (wk), Dillon Douglas, Ryan John (c), Clint Chasteau, Nicoby John, Kenneth Dember, Jelani George, Kem Charles, Mickel Joseph, Darius Martin, Josh Thomas.

Match Details

NW vs SS, Match 2, Spice Isle T10

Date and Time: 05 April, 12:00 AM

Venue: St. George's Stadium, Grenada.

Pitch Report

Batters have profited greatly from the pitch at St. George's Stadium. Batting has been easier in the early stages of the match, while bowlers have very little room for error. The team winning the toss would most likely opt to bat first and set up a big total.

Today’s NW vs SS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lendon Lawrence: Lawrence is a hard-hitting batter with the ability to score runs quickly. His last five appearances have seen him score 142 runs.

Batters

Andre Fletcher: Fletcher had a fantastic last tournament, scoring 193 runs at an average of 32.17 in eight matches for BGR. He is expected to continue his form with the bat for NW as well.

All-rounders

Kenneth Dember: Dember can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Wednesday. He has scored 53 runs and taken four wickets in his last four matches.

Bowlers

Darius Martin: Martin is coming into this match off a solid performance. He has taken six wickets in his last five matches.

5 best players to pick in NW vs SS Dream11 prediction team

Clint Chasteau (SS)

Donald McDonald (NW)

Isaiah Simon (NW)

Kem Charles (SS)

Darel Cyrus (NW)

Important Stats for NW vs SS Dream11 prediction team

Seandell Regis: 43 runs in three matches; batting average: 43.00

Dillon Douglas: 669 runs and 24 wickets in 27 T20I matches; batting average: 31.86

Seandell Regis: 105 runs and five wickets in his last five matches; batting average: 21.00

NW vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today

NW vs SS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Benjamin Wavel, Andre Fletcher, Dillon Douglas, Seandell Regis, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Mickel Joseph, Akeem Alexis, Kem Charles, Darius Martin, Darel Cyrus.

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-captain: Kenneth Dember.

NW vs SS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lendon Lawrence, Andre Fletcher, Dillon Douglas, Seandell Regis, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Mickel Joseph, Ryan John, Kem Charles, Darius Martin, Darel Cyrus.

Captain: Keron Cottoy. Vice-captain: Ryan John.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee