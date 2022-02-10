NWD vs KTS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Match 7

The seventh match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 has North West (NWD) taking on the Knights (KTS) at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

The Knights, who won the CSA Provincial T20 Cup back in October, succumbed to the Dolphins in their first CSA T20 Challenge encounter. They will be keen to return to winning ways against North West, who began their CSA T20 Challenge campaign with a brilliant win over the Lions, defending a paltry 136 in the process. Although they have some exciting young talent in their squad, North West will start as underdogs. But with form bound to play a factor, we should be in for an evenly-fought contest in Port Elizabeth.

NWD vs KTS Probable Playing XIs

NWD XI

Heino Kuhn, Wesley Marshall, Dwaine Pretorius, Nicky van den Bergh (c&wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Lesego Senokwane, Nono Pongolo, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka, Chad Classen and Johannes Diseko

KTS XI

Patrick Kruger, Raynard von Tonder, Jacques Synman, Pite van Biljon (c), Farhaan Behardien, Patrick Botha, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Gregory Mahlokwana, Migael Pretorius, Alfred Mothoa and Nealan van Heerden

Match Details

NWD vs KTS, CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: 10th February 2022; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: St George Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park is slightly on the slower side, with 150 being par at the venue. The batters will look to play their shots in the powerplay overs, with runscoring being relatively easier against the brand new ball. As the match progresses, the pacers should revert to off-pace and back-of-the-length deliveries. There should be some spin on offer for the spinners, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both sides likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s NWD vs KTS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mangaliso Mosehle: Mangaliso Mosehle has been a decent performer on the domestic circuit and is known for his handy knocks down the order. Mosehle is also more than capable behind the stumps, making him a handy addition to your NWD vs KTS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Pite van Biljon: Pite van Biljon couldn't convert a start in the previous game as the Knights fell short against the Dolphins. The veteran will be keen to lead his side to a win with a good knock today. And given his ability to play both pace and spin well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Dwaine Pretorius: Dwaine Pretorius is one of the premier all-rounders on the South African circuit, capable of holding his own with both the bat and ball. While Pretorius is better known for his bowling prowess, he is expected to bat at No.3, making him a must-have in your NWD vs KTS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Duan Jansen: Duan Jansen came up with a brilliant knock with the bat lower down the order, which helped North West to a match-winning total. In addition, Jansen is a brilliant bowler who can use his height to a good advantage. With Jansen adding value across both departments, he should be a good addition to your NWD vs KTS Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in NWD vs KTS Dream11 prediction team

Heino Kuhn (NWD)

Dwaine Pretorius (NWD)

Raynard von Tonder (KTS)

Key stats for NWD vs KTS Dream11 prediction team

Farhaan Behardien - 36(29) vs Dolphins in previous CSA T20 Challenge game

Johannes Diseko - 2/17 vs Lions in previous CSA T20 Challenge game

Duan Jansen - 32(18) and 0/24 vs Lions in previous CSA T20 Challenge game

NWD vs KTS Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Challenge 2022)

NWD vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicky van den Bergh, Mangaliso Mosehle, Raynard van Tonder, Pite van Biljon, Heino Kuhn, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Dwaine Pretorius, Duan Jansen, Alfred Mothoa and Gregory Mahlokwana

Captain: Dwaine Pretorius. Vice-captain: Raynard von Tonder.

NWD vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicky van den Bergh, Wesley Marshall, Raynard van Tonder, Pite van Biljon, Heino Kuhn, Jacques Synman, Migael Pretorius, Dwaine Pretorius, Duan Jansen, Johannes Diseko and Gregory Mahlokwana

Captain: Pite van Biljon. Vice-captain: Dwaine Pretorius.