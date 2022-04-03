NWD vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CSA One Day Cup 2021-22, Match 27

North West Dragons (NWD) will take on Lions (LIO) in the 27th match of the CSA One Day Cup 2021-22 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

The Dragons have done well this season, winning three of their six games. Lions, meanwhile, have won four of their six matches and will be confident heading into this game. The Dragons are third in the points table, whereas Lions are second.

NWD vs LIO Probable Playing XIs

NWD

Heino Kuhn, Wesley Marshall, Lesego Senokwane, Senuran Muthusamy, Shaylen Pillay, Delano Potgieter, Khanya Cotani (wk), Duan Jansen, Nono Pongolo (C), Caleb Seleka, Lwandiswa Zuma.

LIO

Gihahn Cloete, Theunis de Bruyn, Neil Brand, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Sibonelo Makhanya (C), Donavon Ferreira, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Bonga Chepkonga, Samuel Ruwisi, Aaron Phangiso.

Match Details

Match: NWD vs LIO, CSA One Day Cup 2021-22, Match 27.

Date and Time: April 3, 2022; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

Pitch Report

The wicket has pace and bounce, and batters are expected to excel. A score of 250 could prove to be par, and bowling first could be a wise option.

Today’s NWD vs LIO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Cotani is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role. Although he hasn’t been in the best of form in the last three games, he'll be expected to perform well here.

Batters

W Marshall has done plenty of talking with the bat for North West Dragons. He has amassed 114 runs in the competition so far.

Meanwhile, R Hendricks is another player who’d loves the spotlight. He has scored 109 runs and has also scalped two wickets.

All-rounders

Sisanda Magala is the best captaincy choice for your NWD vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy team. He has scored 103 runs and has collected 19 wickets thus far.

Senuran Muthusamy has been in incredible form in the tournament. He has scored 194 runs and has also scalped two wickets. Muthusamy could be a great multiplier choice for your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Bjorn Fortuin has been on a strong run of form in the competition. He has scored 36 runs and has scalped ten wickets.

Five best players to pick in NWD vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Sisanda Magala (LIO) – 484 points

Nono Pongolo (NWD) – 329 points

Senuran Muthusamy (NWD) – 317 points

Bjorn Fortuin (LIO) – 305 points

Delano Potgieter (NWD) – 268 points.

Key stats for NWD vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Sisanda Magala: 103 runs and 19 wickets

Senuran Muthusamy: 194 runs and 2 wickets

Bjorn Fortuin: 36 runs and 10 wickets

Nono Pongolo: 27 runs and 6 wickets

Delano Potgieter: 101 runs and 3 wickets.

NWD vs LIO Dream11 Prediction

NWD vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Cotani, W Marshall, M van Buuren, H Kuhn, R Hendricks, S Magala, S Muthusamy, D Potgieter, N Pongolo, B Fortuin, M Siboto.

Captain: Sisanda Magala. Vice-Captain: Senuran Muthusamy.

NWD vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Cotani, W Marshall, M van Buuren, H Kuhn, R Hendricks, S Magala, S Muthusamy, D Potgieter, N Pongolo, B Fortuin, D Jansen.

Captain: B Fortuin. Vice-Captain: N Pongolo.

