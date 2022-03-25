NWD vs ROC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA One Day Cup 2021-22, Match 17

The North West Dragons (NWD) will take on the Rocks (ROC) in Match 17 of the CSA One Day Cup 2021-22 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Friday.

The Dragons are yet to lose a match in the CSA One Day Cup. They have won three of their four matches while one game was abandoned due to bad weather conditions. Their last match was a closely-fought thriller in which they defeated the Knights by three wickets to move to the top of the standings with 15 points.

The Rocks, meanwhile, enter this game on the back of a loss against the Lions by six wickets. Their only win in the competition came against the Knights.

Consequently, the Rocks are sixth in the standings with six points.

NWD vs ROC Probable Playing 11 Today

NWD XI

Lesego Senokwane, Wesley Marshall, Shaylen Pillay, Christopher Britz, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter, Duan Jansen, Khanya Cotani (wk), Nono Pongolo (c), Caleb Seleka, Eldred Hawken.

ROC XI

Pieter Malan (c), Stiaan van Zyl, Ruan Terblanche, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Siyabonga Mahima, Zakhele Qwabe, Ziyaad Abrahams.

Match Details

Match: NWD vs ROC, CSA One Day Cup 2021/22, Match 17.

Date and Time: 25th March, 2022, 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

Pitch Report

The wicket has good pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. A score of 250 could prove to be par and bowling first would be a wise option.

Today’s NWD vs ROC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Clyde Fortuin: Fortuin scored 29 runs in the previous match against the Knights. His innings was laced with three boundaries and he will be expected to have a strong outing here.

Batters

Lesego Senokwane: Senokwane has played a vital role for his side in the competition. He has scored 85 runs in three matches, including a half-century against the Knights in their last match.

All-rounders

Senuran Muthusamy: Muthusamy has been in incredible form in the tournament. He has scored 179 runs in three matches at an average of 59.66 and has also scalped two wickets. Muthusamy will also be a great captaincy pick for your NWD vs ROC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Delano Potgier: Potgier is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 73 runs and has also scalped three wickets so far.

Bowlers

Caleb Seleka: Seleka has done a wonderful job with the ball in hand. He has already picked up seven wickets in three matches and will be hoping for more here.

Top 5 best players to pick in NWD vs ROC Dream11 prediction team

Senuran Muthusamy (North West Dragons) – 288 points.

Caleb Seleka (North West Dragons) – 245 points.

Nono Pongolo (North West Dragons) – 218 points.

Delano Potgier (North West Dragons) – 205 points.

Lesego Senokwane (North West Dragons) – 132 points.

Important stats for NWD vs ROC Dream11 prediction team

Senuran Muthusamy: 179 runs and two wickets.

Caleb Seleka: Seven wickets.

Delano Potgier: 73 runs and three wickets.

Pieter Malan: 125 runs.

NWD vs ROC Dream11 Prediction Today

North West Dragons vs Rocks Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Clyde Fortuin, Lesego Senokwane, Wesley Marshall, Pieter Malan, Stiaan van Zyl, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgier, Christopher Britz, Caleb Seleka, Nono Pongolo, Siyabonga Mahima.

Captain: Senuran Muthusamy | Vice-Captain: Delano Potgier.

North West Dragons vs Rocks Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Clyde Fortuin, Heino Kuhn, Lesego Senokwane, Wesley Marshall, Pieter Malan, Stiaan van Zyl, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgier, Caleb Seleka, Nono Pongolo, Hardus Viljoen.

Captain: Pieter Malan | Vice-Captain: Caleb Seleka.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra