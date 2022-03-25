NWD vs ROC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for South African One-Day Cup, Match 17

The North West (NWD) will take on the Rocks (ROC) in the 17th match of the South African One-Day Cup at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Friday.

The North West are yet to lose a game in the South African One-Day Cup. With three wins and a no-result, they are currently sitting pretty at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, the Rocks are placed sixth. They have one win, two losses and a no-result to their name.

NWD vs ROC Probable Playing 11 today

North West: Lesego Senokwane, Wesley Marshall, Shaylen Pillay, Christopher Britz, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter, Khanya Cotani (wk), Duan Jansen, Nono Pongolo (c), Eldred Hawken, Caleb Seleka

Rocks: Pieter Malan (c), Stiaan van Zyl, Ruan Terblanche, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Siyabonga Mahima, Zakhele Qwabe, Ziyaad Abrahams

Match Details

NWD vs ROC, 17th Match, South African One-Day Cup

Date & Time: March 25th 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The pitch at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom is likely to be a balanced one. While the ball will come nicely on to the bat, both pacers and spinners will find some assistance off the surface.

Today’s NWD vs ROC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Khanya Cotani can chip in nicely with the bat and is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Pieter Malan is a high-quality batter who smashed a ton in the last game against the Lions.

All-rounder

Senuran Muthusamy has been consistent with the bat in the South African One-Day Cup, having amassed 179 runs in three innings. He also has two wickets to his name.

Bowler

Caleb Seleka is the North West's leading wicket-taker with seven scalps from three games.

Top 5 best players to pick in NWD vs ROC Dream11 Prediction Team

Senuran Muthusamy (NWD)

Delano Potgieter (NWD)

Pieter Malan (ROC)

Caleb Seleka (NWD)

Ferisco Adams (ROC)

Important stats for NWD vs ROC Dream11 Prediction Team

Senuran Muthusamy: 179 runs & 2 wickets

Delano Potgieter: 73 runs & 3 wickets

Caleb Seleka: 7 wickets

Pieter Malan: 125 runs

NWD vs ROC Dream11 Prediction (South African One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for North West vs Rocks - South African One-Day Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khanya Cotani, Stiaan van Zyl, Pieter Malan, Wesley Marshall, Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter, Nono Pongolo, Siyabonga Mahima, Caleb Seleka.

Captain: Senuran Muthusamy. Vice-captain: Pieter Malan.

Dream11 Team for North West vs Rocks - South African One-Day Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khanya Cotani, Stiaan van Zyl, Pieter Malan, Wesley Marshall, Ferisco Adams, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter, Ziyaad Abrahams, Duan Jansen, Siyabonga Mahima, Caleb Seleka.

Captain: Senuran Muthusamy. Vice-captain: Caleb Seleka.

