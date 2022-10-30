NWD vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge, Match 24

In match 24 of the CSA T20 Challenge, North West Dragons (NWD) will lock horns with the Warriors (WAR) at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday (October 30). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NWD vs WAR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Warriors have won one of their last six games. The North West Dragons, meanwhile, have won only one of their last five. The Warriors will give it their all to win, but the North West Dragons have a better squad and likely to prevail.

NWD vs WAR Match Details

Match 24 of the CSA T20 Challenge will be played on October 30 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom at 6:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NWD vs WAR, Match 24

Date and Time: October 30, 2022; 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The surface at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom looks well-balanced and conducive for both batters and bowlers. The last game here between Western Province and the Dolphins saw 149 runs scored for the loss of 13 wickets.

NWD vs WAR Form Guide

NWD - W L L L L

WAR - N/R W L N/R L L

NWD vs WAR Probable Playing XIs

NWD

No injury update

Heino Kuhn (wk), Wesley Marshall, Lesego Senokwane, Hardus Coetzer, Shaylen Pillay, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter and Renaldo Meyer

WAR

No injury update

Jordan Hermann (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Matthew Breetzke, Diego Rosier, Sinethemba Qeshile, Glenton Stuurman, Ziyaad Abrahams, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Akhona Mnyaka, Lesiba Ngoepe and Tiaan van Vuuren

NWD vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Kuhn (5 matches, 97 runs)

H Kuhn is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. M Breetzke is another good pick.

Batters

W Lubbe (6 matches, 59 runs, 2 wickets)

W Marshall and W Lubbe are the two best batter picks. J Hermann has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Muthusamy (5 matches, 132 runs, 1 wicket)

D Potgieter and S Muthusamy are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Smuts is another good pick.

Bowlers

D Jansen (5 matches, 97 runs, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks are G Stuurman and D Jansen. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. K Mungroo is another good pick.

NWD vs WAR match captain and vice-captain choices

S Muthusamy

S Muthusamy is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 132 runs and taken one wicket in five games.

D Jansen

As the pitch looks well-balanced, you could make D Jansen the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 97 runs and taken three wickets in five games.

Five Must-Picks for NWD vs WAR, Match 24

D Jansen - 97 runs and 3 wickets

H Kuhn - 97 runs

G Stuurman - 6 wickets

S Muthusamh - 132 runs and 1 wicket

W Lubbe - 59 runs and 2 wickets

North West Dragons vs Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain can be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

North West Dragons vs Warriors Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: H Kuhn, M Breetzke

Batters: W Lubbe, W Marshall, J Hermann

All-rounders: S Muthusamy, D Potgieter, T Van Vuuren

Bowlers: D Jansen, G Stuurman, K Mungroo

North West Dragons vs Warriors Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Kuhn, M Breetzke

Batters: W Lubbe, L Senokwane, J Hermann

All-rounders: S Muthusamy, D Potgieter

Bowlers: D Jansen, G Stuurman, Z Abrahams, C Seleka

