NWD vs WEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA One Day Cup 2021/22, Match 1

North West Dragons will take on Western Province in the first match of the CSA One Day Cup 2021-22 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Friday.

The format will be quite different from the last edition of the CSA One Day Cup. The North West Dragons played three matches last season where they won twice. Several players have changed sides and new faces will be hoping to impress.

Western Province, meanwhile, failed to win a single match last year. They will be desperate to get back to winning ways and would like to begin on a strong note.

NWD vs WEP Probable Playing 11 Today

NWD XI

Nicky van der Bergh (wk), Heino Kuhn, Nono Pongolo, Wesley Marshall, Lesego Senokwane, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter, Ndumiso Mvelase, Eldred Hawken, Caleb Seleka, Johannes Diseko

WEP XI

Dane Vilas (wk), Richard Levi, Mohammad Yaseen Vallie, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, George Linde, Aviwe Mgijima, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Beuran Hendricks, Basheeru-Deen Walters

Match Details

NWD vs WEP, CSA One Day Cup 2021/22, Match 1

Date and Time: March 11, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. A score of 250 could prove to be par and bowling first would be a wise option.

Today’s NWD vs WEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dane Vilas has plenty of experience in List A cricket and will be a proper first-choice wicket-keeper. Vilas has scored 4919 runs so far in his career and will be hoping for a strong campaign.

Batters

Tony de Zorzi is a wonderful batter who has scored 1728 runs in 48 List A matches at an average close to 38.

Heino Kuhn is also immensely experienced and has played 178 List A matches. He has scored 4884 runs at an average of 34.15 and has the highest score of 141*.

All-rounders

George Linde is an accomplished cricketer who has represented South Africa in all forms of the game and his international experience is expected to come in handy. Linde has scored 1173 runs and has also picked up 89 wickets in List A career.

Bowlers

Beuran Hendricks has played 80 List A matches in which he has taken 104 wickets at an average of 32.43.

Top 5 best players to pick in NWD vs WEP Dream11 prediction team

George Linde (WEP)

Senuran Muthusamy (NWD)

Heino Kuhn (NWD)

Richard Levi (WEP)

Beuran Hendricks (WEP)

Important stats for NWD vs WEP Dream11 prediction team

George Linde: 1173 runs and 89 wickets in List A career

Heino Kuhn: 4884 runs in List A career

Dane Vilas: 4919 runs in List A career

Tony de Zorzi: 1728 runs and 1 wicket in List A career

NWD vs WEP Dream11 Prediction Today

NWD vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas, Heino Kuhn, Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi, Wesley Marshall, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Beuran Hendricks, Caleb Seleka, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko

Captain: George Linde, Vice-Captain: Senuran Muthusamy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Vilas, Heino Kuhn, Nono Pongolo, Richard Levi, Wesley Marshall, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Senuran Muthusamy, Beuran Hendricks, Caleb Seleka, Eldred Hawken

Captain: Heino Kuhn, Vice-Captain: Beuran Hendricks.

